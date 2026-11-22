Vendor dependence is stitched to the quality of an organisation’s technology leadership, said Erande. “When an institution lacks strong technical talent at the senior management and board levels, it increasingly becomes vendor-driven. This is particularly evident beyond the country’s four or five largest banks. Larger institutions generally have the expertise to make independent architectural decisions, manage vendors and build appropriate safeguards. Smaller institutions often depend heavily on the solutions and recommendations of their technology providers.”
Both the 2024 CrowdStrike incident and the recent Microsoft outage underscore the risks of relying on a single large vendor, making diversification crucial.
Rohit Choudhary, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Acceldata, an enterprise software company, said companies must have multiple options in technology applications and tools. Speaking about the Microsoft disruption’s impact on his company, he said: “We had several ways to communicate, including Slack, WhatsApp, text, email and Zoom. Even with those options, we found it challenging to reach customers during the Microsoft outage.”