Service providers too need to review their systems and reliability. “As customers rely more on us to clean and process data and provide access to datasets for AI agents, our availability becomes more important. During an outage, we have to consider both our ability to deliver the service and the availability of the customer’s Cloud. In some cases, we process all their data in their own Cloud instance [a virtual server]. If that instance goes down, their operations can be affected. I think customers will increasingly reassess which critical infrastructure they need to own and which services they can rent,” he said.