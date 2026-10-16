Can AI wearables win over buyers after early setbacks? Experts weigh in

Wearables powered by artificial intelligence (AI) are attempting to move beyond fitness tracking and voice assistance to help users record conversations, retrieve information and manage everyday tasks without reaching for their smartphones. Amazon's launch of Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse adds to this push, even as earlier devices such as the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin struggled to become part of consumers' daily routines.

Industry experts say the next phase of AI wearables will depend on their ability to solve everyday problems, from hands-free assistance to recording conversations and organising information. Has AI become useful enough to give wearable devices a second chance?

Amazon’s latest attempt at personal AI Amazon's Bee Frontier can be worn on the wrist or clipped to clothing, while Bee Eclipse is a compact device that attaches magnetically to a smartphone. Both are designed to capture conversations and turn them into summaries, reminders and tasks. Amazon says audio is processed in real time and deleted afterwards. A physical button and LED indicator allow users to control recording, though privacy and consent remain concerns for devices that capture conversations. The Bee Frontier is priced at $74.99 and Bee Eclipse at $99.99. While both models are competitively priced and in line with other similar products, there is an additional cost: the Bee Pro subscription at $11.99 per month. The subscription adds features such as third-party app integrations, suggested to-dos, daily memories and a personal AI assistant. Basic summaries, recaps and 14-day memory are available without a subscription, the company says.

The subscription model raises questions about whether consumers will pay regularly for features that may overlap with tools available on their smartphones. Dhananjay Yadav, co-founder of home-grown AI wearable startup NeoSapien said consumers are willing to pay for subscriptions, provided the value delivered each month significantly outweighs the cost. Smart glasses singlehandedly drives AI wearable segment According to Counterpoint Research, global shipments of AI glasses, including display-less models and augmented reality (AR) glasses, rose 263 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2026. Display-less AI glasses accounted for 96 per cent of shipments, while Meta held 94 per cent of that segment.

But other AI-powered wearables are not growing at the same pace, and market analysts see a lack of compelling use cases as a factor behind limited adoption. Mohammad Faisal Ali Kawoosa, chief analyst at Techarc, said smart glasses gain acceptance by offering hands-free convenience in everyday situations, including travel and traffic management. He added that glasses have a familiar form factor, unlike pins, pendants and other newer devices that may make users feel like an “odd one out”. Drawing a comparison with the early days of earphones, he recalled how someone talking through an earphone could appear to be talking to themselves. Smart glasses, he said, may avoid that social awkwardness because people have worn glasses for generations, making them a more natural and acceptable wearable device.

ALSO READ: Can AI 'feel' pain? Anthropic bans 'cruel' behaviour towards its models Kawoosa does not expect smart glasses to reach smartphone-level penetration. Instead, he sees them occupying a middle ground between smartphones and wearables such as smartwatches and earbuds. Lessons from the first wave The first wave of AI wearables gained attention in 2024, with the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin promising a new way to interact with technology without relying on smartphone apps. The Rabbit R1 focused on voice commands and task automation, while the Humane AI Pin offered a wearable assistant that responded to voice commands and projected information onto the user's hand.

Despite strong prelaunch interest, both devices struggled to establish a place in consumers' daily routines. Reviews highlighted limitations in reliability, functionality and response times, raising questions about whether standalone AI devices could offer enough value beyond what smartphones already provide. The experience exposed a key challenge for the category: AI capabilities alone are not enough to sell a new device. Consumers need products that perform everyday tasks reliably and offer a clear advantage over existing devices. Humane's AI Pin also depended heavily on cloud services, and the company shut down its consumer services in February 2025, leaving the device without its core functionality. The setbacks showed that a compelling concept must be backed by practical utility, dependable performance and long-term support.

Dhananjay Yadav said that for AI wearables to move beyond early adopters, they must become part of users' daily routines rather than serve as occasional gadgets. Yadav said NeoSapien's core users include entrepreneurs, small business owners, consultants, sales professionals and senior executives whose work involves frequent conversations. For them, the value lies in being able to focus on discussions without taking notes and retrieving important details later. A device that solves a problem several times a day has a stronger case for adoption than one used only occasionally, he added. Kawoosa, on the other hand, said high prices, limited use cases and privacy concerns remain key barriers to the adoption of AI wearables. He said these devices are not yet “omni usable” like smartphones, which offer a wide range of functions in a single device.

Instead, many AI wearables offer features that are already available on smartphones, while their overall capabilities remain limited. Although prices may come down over time and more features could be added, privacy remains another concern, particularly with AI-powered glasses. Kawoosa said people may be uncomfortable around someone wearing such glasses because they could potentially record or capture their surroundings without others being aware of it. India’s opportunity lies in local use cases In India, affordability, language support and products designed for local conditions could determine whether AI wearables move beyond early adopters, argues both Kawoosa and Yadav. With regard to language, Yadav said recognising words is not enough; AI must also understand local expressions and the context in which they are used. NeoSapien's Neo 1 supports more than 140 languages, according to the company, but interpreting dialects, mixed-language speech and informal business conversations remains an important part of making these devices useful in India.

Indian innovation in AI wearables includes Perceivia, smart glasses developed by Bengaluru student Tushar Shaw to help visually impaired users understand their surroundings through sound. ALSO READ: iPhone Duo pre-orders begin at 5:30 pm, starts at Rs 2.99 lakh: Hands-on Consumer interest is also growing, with Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses (Gen 2) winning Amazon India's Best in Tech Awards 2026 in the wearables category, while Plaud NotePin S was named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026. An award does not measure market penetration, but it reflects growing interest in AI-enabled devices. Privacy remains a hurdle Devices that capture conversations may record people who have not agreed to be recorded. This could limit their use in offices, classrooms and public spaces, even when the wearer finds them useful.