Cellecor aims for Rs 2K crore revenue in FY27, says co-founder Ravi Agarwal

Even as the demand for mobile phones and other communication gadgets saw exponential growth during the lockdown, when most people were working from home, Cellecor further expanded its product category to include hearables and wearables in its product offerings, he said.
“We deliberately chose not to enter the smartphone category despite the demand boom because of two reasons. The first is that the segment was dominated by Chinese companies and it is impossible to compete with them at the price points we are present in. Second, it is a high cash burning segment,” Agarwal said.
Instead, Cellecor Gadgets, which went for an Intial Public Offering (IPO) in 2023, used the funds raised from the public listing to expand into home and kitchen appliances such as washing machines, air coolers, refrigerators, air conditioners and mixers and grinders, among others, he said.