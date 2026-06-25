Cybercrime complaints are easy to file. But why justice takes longer

Victims of cyber fraud are repeatedly advised to act fast: call the 1930 helpline, file a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), and inform their bank immediately. While reporting has become significantly easier in recent years, filing a complaint is often only the first step in what can be a long and uncertain process.

Many victims receive an acknowledgement number within minutes, but remain unsure whether a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, whether their money has been frozen, or when they can expect an update. The gap between reporting a cybercrime and seeing meaningful investigative progress remains one of the biggest challenges in India's cybercrime response.

Government efforts have expanded the reporting ecosystem through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the 1930 helpline and the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS). According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the system has helped save more than ₹7,130 crore across over 2.3 million complaints. At the same time, cybercrime itself continues to rise. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data show cybercrime cases increased to 86,420 in 2023 from 65,893 a year earlier, with fraud and cheating accounting for a significant share of registered offences. Cybercrime cases rise in India What happens after a complaint is filed? Victims can report cyber fraud through the 1930 helpline, the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or at a police station. Once submitted, the complaint is assigned a reference number and routed to the relevant state or district police for further action.

In financial fraud cases, the first priority is to prevent the stolen money from moving further through the banking system. Police and financial institutions may seek to freeze suspicious accounts while investigators begin tracing transaction trails. During the investigation, authorities may obtain bank records, KYC details, IP logs, device information, call data records and information from online platforms to identify those behind the fraud. Experts say the speed of these initial steps often determines whether any money can ultimately be recovered. ALSO READ: Digital arrest to UPI fraud: How to stay safe from top cyber scams "The first few hours are critical because cyber fraud proceeds are usually moved through multiple mule accounts, wallets, payment gateways, and sometimes converted into cash or crypto very quickly," said Malak Bhatt, chamber head at Chambers of Malak Bhatt. Early reporting, he said, allows authorities to alert banks before funds are layered across multiple accounts, while also helping preserve transaction trails and electronic evidence.

Reporting is quicker than investigation Experts broadly agree that India has made considerable progress in enabling victims to report cybercrime quickly, but investigations and recoveries have not advanced at the same pace. "India deserves real credit for how quickly it has built the reporting layer. The 1930 helpline and the national reporting portal are a genuine achievement," said Sagarika Chakraborty, CEO (India and Gulf) and head of Global Investigations at IIRIS Consulting. However, she said the next stage is ensuring investigations and recoveries match the speed of complaint registration. Akshay Garkel, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, said integrating artificial intelligence into I4C could further strengthen fraud detection and complaint triaging, but investigation capabilities must expand at a similar pace so quicker reporting results in faster fund recovery and stronger prosecution.

Complaint is not always an FIR One common misconception among victims is that filing an online complaint automatically leads to an FIR. Legal experts note that the two are distinct processes. A complaint may initially remain at the acknowledgement or inquiry stage while authorities verify the facts. An FIR is registered where the complaint discloses a cognisable offence in accordance with criminal law. Bhatt said victims have the right to seek acknowledgement of their complaint, preservation of digital evidence and action to freeze suspected accounts. If the police do not register an FIR despite a cognisable offence being disclosed, victims may approach senior police officials or the jurisdictional magistrate.

He added that victims can strengthen their case by providing bank statements, UTR numbers, screenshots, communication records and device details. Why recovering money is difficult Even when authorities succeed in freezing funds, victims should not expect an immediate refund. According to Bhatt, investigators must establish the transaction trail, verify that the frozen amount corresponds to the victim's loss and determine whether other victims also have claims over the same funds. Banks generally require communication from the police and, in many cases, orders from the jurisdictional court before the money can be released. As a result, straightforward cases may be resolved within weeks, while inter-state or multi-layered frauds can take months.

Banking coordination also plays a crucial role. Shreya Suri, partner at CMS INDUSLAW, said banks generally act immediately when they receive a request from a law enforcement agency to freeze an account. She added that robust banking relationships are critical during investigations because accounts are often implicated after proceeds of crime have passed through them, even if they do not belong to the ultimate beneficiary. The challenge of policing across states Cyber fraud investigations frequently span multiple jurisdictions which further makes coordination more complicated. "The victim may be in one State, the bank account in another, the mule account holder in a third, and the device or IP trail elsewhere," Bhatt explained.

Although platforms such as NCRP and I4C have created a national reporting framework, investigations remain primarily the responsibility of state police forces. Bhatt said interoperable case files, common standard operating procedures, faster inter-state coordination and dedicated cyber nodal officers would help reduce delays. He also pointed to another challenge: while every district is expected to have a cyber cell, many local police stations are still not equipped to handle specialised cyber investigations. Cyber investigations require expertise in digital evidence preservation, financial transaction tracing, device forensics and coordination with banks and technology platforms. Bhatt said every police station should at least be capable of preserving the critical "golden hour" after a complaint is received.

Garkel similarly said that although dedicated cyber cells and specialised training have improved police capabilities, cybercriminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence, automation and sophisticated social engineering techniques. "India will need more cyber cops, along with continuous training, skilling and technology-assisted policing," he said. What needs to change Experts say the next phase of India's cybercrime response should focus on reducing the gap between complaint registration and investigative action. Chakraborty said three reforms could significantly improve outcomes: faster coordination between banks and investigators during the first few hours after fraud, greater investment in specialised cyber investigators with digital forensics expertise, and assigning clear ownership of every complaint so victims receive defined timelines rather than only a reference number.