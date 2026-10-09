Elon Musk targets Ambani over Starlink's entry into India, alleges monopoly

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk has taken a swipe at billionaire Mukesh Ambani over Starlink's entry into India, accusing him of seeking to maintain a monopoly and questioning whether he would allow the satellite internet service to compete in the country.

In a post on X, Musk sarcastically addressed Ambani as the "real boss of India" and apologised for not recognising his influence.

"Dear Prime Minister Ambani, Please accept my humble apologies for not realizing that you are the real boss of India," Musk wrote.

"Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete?" he added.