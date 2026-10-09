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Elon Musk targets Ambani over Starlink's entry into India, alleges monopoly

Musk accused Ambani of seeking to protect his monopoly and urged him to allow Starlink to compete, saying satellite internet could improve access to education and markets

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Musk said several parts of India, like those of other countries, continued to lack internet connectivity, limiting opportunities for children to access education and for small businesses to reach global markets(Photo: Reuters)
Our Bureau New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 11:01 PM IST
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Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk has taken a swipe at billionaire Mukesh Ambani over Starlink's entry into India, accusing him of seeking to maintain a monopoly and questioning whether he would allow the satellite internet service to compete in the country.
 
In a post on X, Musk sarcastically addressed Ambani as the "real boss of India" and apologised for not recognising his influence.
 
"Dear Prime Minister Ambani, Please accept my humble apologies for not realizing that you are the real boss of India," Musk wrote.
 
"Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete?" he added. 
 
Musk said several parts of India, like those of other countries, continued to lack internet connectivity, limiting opportunities for children to access education and for small businesses to reach global markets.
 
He argued that Starlink could help address these gaps by providing internet access to underserved areas.
 
"There are many areas of India, as there are in all countries, with no Internet access, which denies children the opportunity for education and for small businesses the opportunity to sell their goods to a global market. Starlink would change their lives for the better," Musk wrote.
  
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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 11:01 PM IST

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