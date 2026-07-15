Fake signatures, fake lawyers: Counterfeiters outsmart online marketplaces

How fraudulent products reach consumers
The operation works by manipulating trademark registration and assignment deeds to convince online marketplace that counterfeit sellers are the legitimate owners of a brand, an investigation by New Delhi-based law firm K Analysis, verified by Business Standard, has shown.
Consider, for example, Remy Marquis, a French perfume brand that was launched in Paris in 1999. While the original product is not available for sale on most Indian online sellers, fraudsters duped platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and others, tricking them into believing they were the owners of the brand’s rights in the country.