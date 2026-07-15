Fake signatures, fake lawyers: Counterfeiters outsmart online marketplaces

“But what we can say is that bad actors globally have used certain types of schemes that we've identified, whether it's ID fraud using fake and fictitious ID identification or moving from one e-commerce store to another in an attempt to play hide and seek,” he said.

Smith stresses that working with law enforcement departments is an integral part of this fight. “But when fraud is happening outside of Amazon, whether it's happening on different encrypted chats on social media, it makes it more difficult and more challenging for us to pursue these bad actors. But we do partner with law enforcement and share data in those instances. So we do know that these bad actors are constantly evading and trying to find ways to commit fraud, scams and other types of abuse,” he said.