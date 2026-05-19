Google I/O starts today: How to watch keynote event live, what to expect

Google is set to kick off its annual developers conference, Google I/O, with a keynote event on May 19. The event will begin at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM IST) and will be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube channel. At the keynote address, the technology giant is expected to focus on a range of software and operating system updates. The keynote will be followed by a developer keynote later.

As with previous years, the keynote sessions are expected to set the tone for the event, with announcements around Android, AI initiatives, and updates to Google’s core platforms. Detailed technical sessions will begin after the keynotes and continue through May 20.

Notably, just a week ago, Google held The Android Show on May 12 , which focused on updates for Android, Gemini Intelligence, and the unveiling of the company’s new platform of AI PCs, Googlebook. READ: On-device AI could boost wearables market, rings to dominate: Counterpoint Google I/O 2026 keynote: How to watch Date: May 19

Time: 11:30 PM IST

How to watch: The keynote session will be livestreamed on Google’s YouTube channel Alternatively, readers may also watch the event through the livestream embedded at the end of this article. Google I/O 2026: What to expect Google is expected to carry forward last year’s central theme from the I/O conference, i.e., artificial intelligence. Several reports have suggested that Google has been working on a more personalised, more context-aware, and more deeply integrated AI approach. Consumers got a glimpse of it at The Android Show when Google unveiled its Gemini Intelligence.

The company said that with Gemini Intelligence, Android evolves from an operating system into what it calls an “intelligence system.” The technology giant is expected to double down on this at the upcoming event and discuss it in greater detail. Apart from this, here’s what we can expect from Google I/O 2026. READ: OnePlus halts OxygenOS 16 update rollout over boot-related problems Gemini upgrade Google is expected to devote considerable attention to the next version of its Gemini AI model. As per CNET, whether the company brands it as Gemini 4.0 or opts for an interim update such as version 3.8, the upgraded model is widely anticipated to be one of the centrepiece announcements at Google I/O 2026.

Gemini may get predictive Google has reportedly been testing an AI agent, Remy, that appears to be designed as a far more proactive assistant than traditional chatbots. According to Business Insider, the tool is being tested internally through a staff-only version of the Gemini app and is aimed at helping users across work, education, and everyday activities. Instead of only responding to prompts, Remy is reportedly being built to independently complete tasks on behalf of users. The report suggests that Remy could rely heavily on Google’s ecosystem integration to function effectively. Employees familiar with the project reportedly said the AI agent can monitor information relevant to users, learn behavioural patterns and preferences over time, and autonomously manage complex multi-step workflows. This could allow it to move beyond simple text generation into a more action-oriented AI experience.

The project is currently said to be in the “dogfooding” stage, meaning Google employees are internally testing it before any broader release. While there is no confirmation on public availability yet, speculation around a possible preview at Google I/O has intensified ahead of the company’s May 19 event. Notably, Gemini Intelligence, which was previewed at The Android Show, also offers similar features. However, as per reports, it appears that Remy will remain limited to the Gemini app, meaning it could be available on other OS platforms too, where the Gemini app is accessible, such as iOS, macOS, Windows, and more. Gemini Intelligence, on the other hand, will likely be limited to the Android ecosystem.

AluminiumOS Google unveiled a new category for AI PCs at The Android Show, called Googlebook. Google has said that the AI-focused laptops would not run on ChromeOS; instead, they would use a different operating system that has not been officially revealed. The teaser has fuelled speculation around Google’s long-rumoured effort to develop a dedicated Android-based operating system for PCs and laptops, which is likely to be “AluminiumOS.” READ | Your premium Android phone may not get Gemini Intelligence: Check reason If this is true, AluminiumOS could become accessible to consumers this year, as Google has previously said that Googlebook devices will arrive later this year through partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

Google-XReal Project Aura Google has been working with XReal on Project Aura, and as per the latter’s website, the device will become available in 2026. If that is the case, there is a high chance that the device may be previewed at the I/O event tonight. For the uninitiated, last year, Google previewed Project Aura, Android XR-based smart glasses being developed with XReal. The device features a 70-degree field of view and optical see-through technology that overlays digital content onto the real world while keeping the user’s surroundings visible. Google said the headset can display multiple floating windows at once, positioning it for both productivity and entertainment use cases.

The company also showcased practical applications such as following recipe videos while cooking or viewing repair instructions during appliance maintenance. The wired XR glasses are powered through a tethered puck that contains the main computing hardware and battery, while also doubling as a trackpad for navigation. Google, at that time, said more details about the launch timeline will be shared next year. Google Search experience According to a PCMag Australia report, during Alphabet’s Q1 2026 earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai hinted that Google would reveal additional updates related to Search at its I/O event. Last year’s conference introduced the AI-powered Search experience, and this year’s announcements are expected to centre around the Gemini 4 upgrade, including its potential impact on multi-context search capabilities. Google is also likely to share updates around its in-house Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), the specialised chips that power many of the company’s AI-driven features.