Google Play names best apps and games of 2026: Here are Indian apps in list

Adobe Premiere and Arknights: Endfield lead Google Play's Best of 2026 awards in India, with Wispr Flow, Pronto, ScarFall 2.0 and Monument Valley 3 among the winners

Google Play's Best Apps and Games of 2026 in India feature global titles and homegrown apps, including Adobe Premiere, Arknights: Endfield and ScarFall 2.0. (Image: Google)