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Google settles lawsuit alleging racial bias against employees for $50 mn

The 2022 lawsuit claimed that California-based Google viewed Black job candidates 'through harmful racial stereotypes' and claimed that hiring managers deemed Black candidates 'not Googly' enough

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The lawsuit, echoed years of complaints from Black employees at the company (Photo: Reuters)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 7:13 AM IST
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Google has reached a settlement with Black employees who alleged systemic racial disparities in hiring, pay, and advancement in a lawsuit filed in 2022.

April Curley, a former Google employee, had sued the tech giant for racial discrimination, saying it engages in a "pattern and practice" of unfair treatment for its Black workers. The suit claimed the company steered them into lower-level and lower-paid jobs and subjected them to a hostile work environment if they speak out. Other former Google workers also joined the suit, which later received class action status.

"This case is about accountability, plain and simple," said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented the plaintiffs, in a statement. "For far too long, Black employees in the tech industry have faced barriers that limit opportunity. This settlement is a significant step toward holding one of the world's most powerful companies accountable and making clear that discriminatory practices cannot and will not be tolerated."  Google did not immediately respond to a message for comment on Friday.

The lawsuit, echoed years of complaints from Black employees at the company. That includes prominent artificial intelligence scholar Timnit Gebru, who said she was pushed out in 2020 after a dispute over a research paper examining the societal dangers of an emerging branch of artificial intelligence.

The 2022 lawsuit claimed that Mountain View, California-based Google viewed Black job candidates "through harmful racial stereotypes" and claimed that hiring managers deemed Black candidates "not Googly' enough, a plain dog whistle for race discrimination."  In addition, according to the suit, interviewers "hazed" and undermined Black candidates and hired Black candidates into lower-paying and lower-level roles with less advancement potential based on their race and racial stereotypes.

The settlement, which does not constitute admission of liability by Google, also includes a commitment to pay equity analyses, pay transparency measures, and limits on mandatory arbitration for employment-related disputes through at least August 2026, according to Crump.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :GoogleLawsuitsracial abuse

First Published: May 09 2026 | 7:12 AM IST

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