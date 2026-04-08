Home / Technology / Tech News / Government ban on non-STQC CCTVs to boost domestic surveillance firms

Government ban on non-STQC CCTVs to boost domestic surveillance firms

Government's STQC certification norms and ban on non-compliant CCTV cameras expected to accelerate domestic manufacturing, strengthen cybersecurity, and reduce dependence on Chinese suppliers

CCTV cameras
premium
Representative image from file.
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 7:59 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The government’s decision last week to prohibit installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras that lack a Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) is likely to boost the domestic production of these devices, industry executives said.
 
The Indian CCTV camera and surveillance equipment market has until now largely been dominated by Chinese players, with Indian companies struggling to catch up.
 
In April 2024, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology rolled out the new STQC norms, requiring CCTV manufacturing companies to undergo fresh audits of cybersecurity and surveillance gear using new parameters, such as supply-chain security and backdoor data vulnerabilities.
 
These new norms are likely to result in the disqualification of several Chinese CCTV makers and suppliers, according to industry executives.
 
“The government’s follow-through actions, including the prohibition of sales of non-STQC products across all levels of the value chain, will further accelerate and consolidate this process,” said Aditya Khemka, managing director of Aditya Infotech, which makes surveillance gear under the CP Plus brand.
 
Going forward, the new STQC norms will not only drive demand for domestic players but also strengthen the overall ecosystem by encouraging local innovation and responsible sourcing, Khemka said.
 
The new norms, industry executives said, were necessitated as modern CCTV and surveillance systems are no longer passive structures disconnected from the internet ecosystem.
 
The ban on non-certified CCTV equipment in India is accelerating what was already an inevitable transition, Shashwath TR, co-founder and CEO of Mindgrove Technologies, said.
 
“The surveillance and CCTV segment has always been a security market, and it is becoming a far more demanding one. Real-time video processing, on-device AI inference, and end-to-end data protection are now converging at the silicon level,” he said.
 
The demand from CCTVs is no longer just simple monitoring, but that they work like systems where the data is processed and protected at the edge without depending on transferring it to the cloud or exposing it by moving it through a supply chain, he said.
 
This problem of CCTV and other surveillance gear being prone to cyber attacks has been exposed further in the recent case of traffic cameras in Iran being hacked by Israel, pointed out Ankush Tiwari, founder and chief executive officer of pi-labs.
 
“Globally, we’ve seen cases like Iran, where poorly secured traffic cameras — left with default credentials and known vulnerabilities — were silently accessed over years, allowing adversaries to monitor and extract footage without detection. Many low-cost cameras come from opaque supply chains with limited security oversight,” he said.
 
A backdoor or a security vulnerability in critical surveillance devices, such as CCTVs, can be embedded at the manufacturing stage itself, cautioned Kaushal Bheda, a director at Pelorus Technologies.
 
“Once active, those feeds transmit sensitive site layouts, shift patterns, access points, and infrastructure vulnerabilities to whoever controls the firmware,” he said.
 
The new norms also provide an opportunity for Indian chip makers and original equipment manufacturers to work together to offer the global market a credible, trusted alternative in surveillance and vision infrastructure, Shashwath said.
 
“We are at an inflexion point. The policy environment, the market demand, and the engineering capability are finally aligned. What comes next depends on how boldly we build together,” he said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Android 17 beta introduces system-level gaming controller remapping: Report

Spotify's AI-powered Prompted Playlist now lets you add podcasts: What's it

Starfield is now available on PlayStation 5 with Free Lanes update: Details

Anthropic unveils Project Glasswing to boost cybersecurity with AI: Details

Gemini AI can now suggest captions for your Google Map review pictures

Topics :CCTVsurveillance Latest Technology NewsBS Reads

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story