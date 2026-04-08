Government ban on non-STQC CCTVs to boost domestic surveillance firms

The government’s decision last week to prohibit installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras that lack a Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) is likely to boost the domestic production of these devices, industry executives said.

The Indian CCTV camera and surveillance equipment market has until now largely been dominated by Chinese players, with Indian companies struggling to catch up.

In April 2024, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology rolled out the new STQC norms, requiring CCTV manufacturing companies to undergo fresh audits of cybersecurity and surveillance gear using new parameters, such as supply-chain security and backdoor data vulnerabilities.

The new norms, industry executives said, were necessitated as modern CCTV and surveillance systems are no longer passive structures disconnected from the internet ecosystem.

Going forward, the new STQC norms will not only drive demand for domestic players but also strengthen the overall ecosystem by encouraging local innovation and responsible sourcing, Khemka said.

“The government’s follow-through actions, including the prohibition of sales of non-STQC products across all levels of the value chain, will further accelerate and consolidate this process,” said Aditya Khemka, managing director of Aditya Infotech, which makes surveillance gear under the CP Plus brand.

These new norms are likely to result in the disqualification of several Chinese CCTV makers and suppliers, according to industry executives.

The ban on non-certified CCTV equipment in India is accelerating what was already an inevitable transition, Shashwath TR, co-founder and CEO of Mindgrove Technologies, said.

“The surveillance and CCTV segment has always been a security market, and it is becoming a far more demanding one. Real-time video processing, on-device AI inference, and end-to-end data protection are now converging at the silicon level,” he said.