Government ban on non-STQC CCTVs to boost domestic surveillance firms

These new norms are likely to result in the disqualification of several Chinese CCTV makers and suppliers, according to industry executives.
“The government’s follow-through actions, including the prohibition of sales of non-STQC products across all levels of the value chain, will further accelerate and consolidate this process,” said Aditya Khemka, managing director of Aditya Infotech, which makes surveillance gear under the CP Plus brand.
Going forward, the new STQC norms will not only drive demand for domestic players but also strengthen the overall ecosystem by encouraging local innovation and responsible sourcing, Khemka said.
The new norms, industry executives said, were necessitated as modern CCTV and surveillance systems are no longer passive structures disconnected from the internet ecosystem.