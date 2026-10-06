Govt may tap Taiwan, Singapore institutes to build chip talent pool

ISM 2.0, approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this year, has a budget of ~1.27 trillion and six focus pillars. These include design, machines and materials, setting up more chip fabrication units, strengthening the semiconductor packaging ecosystem, research and development, and talent development.
In the first phase of ISM, the government targeted training 85,000 semiconductor engineers over 10 years starting in 2022. However, it achieved this target by 2026. In the second phase, the government has expanded the target to train 100,000 engineers over the next six years.