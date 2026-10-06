Govt may tap Taiwan, Singapore institutes to build chip talent pool

The government is likely to invite Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) to set up semiconductor training branches in India, sources said.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is likely to offer the two institutes the option of fully funding the setup of their centres in India, a senior government official said.

“So, let’s say there are 10 levels of semiconductor training needed to make a student job-ready, and these institutes agree to work with us on three or four levels, we will go ahead with it because that will be a boost for us,” the official said.

The idea is to develop a steady pool of trained semiconductor engineers and shop-floor workers for allied components who can be hired directly from these institutes. This would complement the high-level semiconductor engineers working at fabrication and packaging units being constructed or nearing commercial operations, another official said.

“Most companies today have been sending their workers for training with their partner companies either in Taiwan, Japan or Malaysia. While that will continue, we want to have large student batches trained and ready for deployment,” the official said.