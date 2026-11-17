If the Netflix-exclusive trailer that briefly crashed the streaming service in August 2026 is any indication, “Grand Theft Auto VI” – a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style crime saga set in a satirical, fictionalized Florida – may be the most anticipated video game of all time. It’s been 13 years since gaming company Rockstar released a new title in its flagship franchise. Fans have spent years dissecting leaked footage, constructing elaborate theories about the game’s mechanics and even attempting to reconstruct its fictional map using real-world geography. But as a Latino studies scholar who teaches and researches video games, I’m most excited by the fact that “Grand Theft Auto VI” is the first title in the series to feature a Latina lead character: Lucía Caminos.

Not everyone is thrilled about a female protagonist – sexism, after all, remains a persistent issue in the gaming community. But it nonetheless represents a watershed moment, as Latina video game characters have historically played second fiddle. Latino popular culture scholar Frederick Luis Aldama has pointed out how Latinos usually exist as obstacles for players to overcome rather than heroes whose stories players get to experience firsthand. At the same time, a host of Latina characters throughout video game history – some playable, most not – paved the way for Lucía. Together, they show how representation is less about skin color and more about connection, complexity and character development.

A ‘badass Latina’ who travels the world In 1985, Carmen Sandiego was introduced as a criminal mastermind in “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?” Players must pursue Carmen as she leaves a trail of clues across the globe. But Brøderbund, the game’s developer, left Carmen’s ethnic identity and origins ambiguous. While researching the Brøderbund Collection at the Strong Museum of Play, I learned that the game’s creators originally imagined Carmen as a man named Estaban Devious who was born in Andorra, a tiny country in the Pyrenees with a large Spanish-speaking population. Brøderbund eventually settled on Carmen Sandiego – a name deemed exotic and befitting of a world traveler.

Despite Carmen’s unclear origins, Latinas have long connected with her. Actress Gina Rodriguez was so taken with Carmen as a kid that she jumped at the chance to voice Carmen in the animated series “Carmen Sandiego,” which premiered on Netflix in 2019 and ran for four seasons. According to Rodriguez, Carmen was “an incredible, strong, feminist, badass Latina who was going around the world. … I wanted to be just like her.” This cartoon gave Carmen a clear backstory – she was Argentine – and complicated her portrayal as a villain by having her turn on the very criminal organization she once belonged to.

With the show introducing Carmen Sandiego to a new generation of kids, new titles continue to appear. To coincide with Carmen’s 40th anniversary, “Carmen Sandiego” was released in 2025. It finally makes Carmen a playable character. A change of heart Like Carmen Sandiego, Isabela Keyes is a villain. One of the antagonists of the 2006 game “Dead Rising,” Isabela is the sister of Carlito Keyes, who initiates a zombie outbreak in Colorado. Players discover that Isabela and Carlito infected people with the zombie virus to avenge the destruction of their hometown, Santa Cabeza, a fictional Central American village. The U.S. government had been experimenting with the virus there and destroyed the town to cover up its research. But Isabela eventually realizes that she and Carlito have gone too far. She has a change of heart and ends up turning against her brother.

I think of Isabela as an important Latina video game character because she’s not simply included as a pretty face. That’s too often been the case for Latina characters, whether it’s Cynthia Velasquez in “Silent Hill 4” – whose alternate costume in the game made her look like a Playboy bunny – or Katarina Alves in “Tekken 7,” whose default and alternate costumes prominently feature her thong. Capcom, the studio that produced the game, nonetheless marketed Isabela as a sex symbol. The question of how to interpret this sort of sexualization has divided gamers and scholars. On the one hand, many game designers still see their target audience as heterosexual men. However, women now make up half the gaming market, and overtly sexualized characters, which continue to appear, could further the sexism that bedevils the industry.

Secret love Video games have historically featured few queer characters, let alone queer Latino characters. But indie games, which are developed outside major studios and often prioritize creative experimentation over commercial conventions, have generally been more welcoming to LGBTQ+ narratives and representation. Fullbright’s 2013 exploration game “Gone Home” tells a 1990s coming-out story. Players explore the empty Oregon home of Katie Greenbriar and gradually learn the story of her younger sister, Sam, and Sam’s Mexican American girlfriend, Lonnie DeSoto, who hopes to one day join the military. Though Lonnie is not a playable character, players piece together her experiences through letters and other clues. They learn about the challenges Lonnie faces as a Latina lesbian in the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, a high school program that teaches military-style leadership and discipline. By incorporating aspects of 1990s zine culture, the U.S. military’s Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy toward homosexuality and the feminist punk movement Riot Grrrl, “Gone Home” accurately and realistically captured the hopes and fears of being LGBTQ+ in the 1990s.

Getting a chance to play Latina For years, playable Latina characters were pretty much nonexistent. Opportunities almost exclusively came from the large rosters of fighting games – characters like Ángel in the 2001 game “King of Fighters” and Christie Monteiro in “Tekken,” also released in 2001. Over the past decade, that’s started to change. Sombra is a Mexican hacker and one of the most prominent characters in the 2016 futuristic shooter “Overwatch.” Born Olivia Colomar, she was orphaned as a child and grew up in Mexico, where she developed extraordinary computer skills. She works with the game’s antagonists but pursues her own agenda of unraveling a global conspiracy.

Zyanya Mondragón, better known as Reyna, is a Mexican character in the 2020 futuristic shooter “VALORANT.” Reyna is a supernatural warrior who absorbs the life energy of enemies she kills, using it to heal herself and grow stronger. But her bloodthirsty nature has a deeply personal motivation: She needs the life energy she harvests to keep her younger sister, Lucia, alive. These two characters have compelling pasts and aren’t clear-cut antagonists. However, they still sometimes fall victim to the “sexy Latina” stereotype. For example, in a segment of Conan O'Brien’s Clueless Gamer series, in which the blundering comedian tries out new video games, O'Brien repeatedly ogles over Sombra’s body.

Lucía Caminos will join just a handful of playable Latina characters, like Kait Diaz from “Gears of War,” in what are known as “AAA games” – titles with the biggest marketing and development budgets. But unlike the “Gears of War” franchise, which was Xbox-only on release, “Grand Theft Auto VI” will be released simultaneously on PlayStation 5, Xbox and the PC. Yes, Lucía Caminos is an attractive young woman who breaks the law. But richly developed video game characters can move beyond stereotypes and give players new ways to imagine marginalized people as heroes. Rather than judging characters like Lucía as examples of either good or bad representation, it might be better to think about how players can reinterpret their stories, see them as role models and identify with their struggles.