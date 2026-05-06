Hope to continue growing at 25% Y-o-Y till 2031: BenQ India MD Rajeev Singh

Apart from the growth in the display market, Singh also believes that the next phase of BenQ India growth will be supported by growth in the projectors market, which has just started to take off in India as well as other countries across the globe.
“Projectors, I think, are one of the most underrated product categories. They will evolve very differently in the future, especially in the home segment, owing to developments in the last few years. Unlike a television, which is a fixed-position living room product, projectors can be carried anywhere. It appeals to the younger generation,” Singh said, adding that the overall projector market in India could double every year for the next few years.