Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang and his wife, Lori Huang, transferred nearly 59 million shares of the chipmaker, valued at approximately $10.7 billion, to a family trust in March 2026, according to a report by LiveMint citing US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

The transfer involved 58,962,602 Nvidia shares and took place after two grantor-retained annuity trusts (GRATs), established by the couple in 2016, reached the end of their 10-year terms. The shares were transferred to the Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust, of which Jensen Huang is a trustee.

The transaction was recorded as a gift without consideration, meaning the shares were not sold in the open market. The transfer was part of a decade-long estate-planning arrangement and preceded Huang's reported departure as Nvidia's chief executive in November 2026.

How Jensen Huang and wife transferred $10.7 billion in Nvidia shares The two trusts transferred 29,481,301 Nvidia shares each to the Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust on March 18, 2026. Together, the transfers amounted to 58,962,602 shares, the report added. The shares were valued at approximately $10.7 billion based on a price of $181.93 per share. The receiving trust held 109,040,602 Nvidia shares following the transaction. The two trusts were originally funded with Nvidia shares worth approximately $51 million in 2016. The substantial increase in their value over the subsequent decade reflects the chipmaker's sharp stock market gains amid growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 release tomorrow: India launch time, pre-load steps and storage needs The filing also recorded separate transfers of 30,884 shares from each of the two trusts to the couple's living trust to meet annuity payments. These were distinct from the nearly 59 million shares transferred to the irrevocable remainder trust. What are grantor-retained annuity trusts? A grantor-retained annuity trust, or GRAT, is an estate-planning instrument used to transfer wealth to beneficiaries while potentially reducing federal estate and gift-tax liabilities. Under this arrangement, the person establishing the trust transfers assets into it for a specified period and receives annuity payments during that term. At the end of the trust's tenure, any remaining assets and appreciation above the required payments can pass to beneficiaries.

The structure can be particularly beneficial when the assets placed in the trust appreciate substantially during its tenure. In the Huangs' case, Nvidia shares recorded significant gains over the 10 years, increasing the value of the assets available for transfer. The couple established four GRATs in 2016, including two with four-year terms and two with 10-year terms. The latest transfer involved the two longer-duration trusts. ALSO READ: Still using '123456'? study reveals India's most common password choices According to reporting by Barron's, the Nvidia shares held in the two 10-year trusts appreciated by approximately 22,161 per cent over the decade. The original investment of about $51 million consequently grew to more than $10.5 billion.

September SEC filing reveals Jensen Huang's Nvidia holdings A separate SEC filing dated September 18, 2026, provides further details of how Huang's Nvidia shareholding is distributed across personal ownership, family trusts and limited liability companies (LLCs). The filing listed 70,100,666 Nvidia shares held directly by Huang and 467,693,547 shares held indirectly through the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Living Trust. It also disclosed 31,421,011 shares held through the Huang 2012 Irrevocable Trust and 109,040,602 shares held through the Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust. In addition, the filing listed Nvidia holdings across six limited liability companies. Two of these entities held 6,632,667 shares each, while four others held 30 million shares each. The living trust was identified as the sole member of these companies.