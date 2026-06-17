IBM overhang is over now, we had to stand on our own: Kyndryl India head

In spite of that, Kyndryl’s global revenue continues to remain either stagnant or inch down year over year. Is it because of the demand environment or client specific issues or delivery challenges?

If you look at our strategy, it was a declared strategy from the very start. When we spun out, we inherited a book of business that was largely pivoted to a certain technology. The book of business we inherited was optimised around IBM technology. You were an implementer of IBM technology, and all the technology came through that. That made sense for IBM, but it did not make sense for us as an independent entity. So, we consciously called out a three-year strategy. One element of it is what we called focus accounts, and we consciously went to address those accounts, which were good on revenue but not good for our books in the long run. We consciously addressed that, and you can see that journey clearly called out by our board from year one, year two, year three: how the strategy would change, what part of the business would go away, what would get restructured, and how we would reduce the overhang on a technology that we no longer wanted to own. We used to want to own and sell that technology; we no longer wanted to. So, we were just buying and selling without strategic benefit. It did not make sense. You can see that pivoting happening, and as of last quarter, you can see the change in trajectory.