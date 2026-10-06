India among top 10 emerging markets in AI readiness: World Bank

India is among the top 10 leading emerging-market performers in artificial intelligence (AI) readiness and is well positioned to harness the technology, helped by its large technical workforce, globally integrated IT sector and digital public infrastructure, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

In its latest report titled 'India and Artificial Intelligence: Seizing the Development Opportunity', the World Bank said private investment in AI in India more than tripled to USD 4.1 billion in 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2024.

At the same time, the number of professionals employed by Global Capability Centres (GCCs) rose to 2.36 million in 2025 from 1.9 million a year ago, it said.

The report, however, noted that the long-term economic and labour market impact of AI remains uncertain. It called for cross-cutting policy measures to deepen AI-enabling infrastructure, improve the business environment, broaden access to AI and enhance labour capacity so that the benefits of the technology are widely shared. "India is one of the top 10 leading emerging-market performers on AI readiness," said Paul Procee, World Bank Acting Country Director for India. "Harnessing AI as a development tool not just a technology could be one of the most powerful levers India has to boost productivity and improve public services," he said. The World Bank Group is also investing through AgriConnect in 'small AI' targeted and locally adapted tools aimed at ensuring that the benefits of AI reach a wider section of the population while supporting workers through the transition, he said.

The India Development Update is a companion to the World Bank Group's South Asia Economic Update, which examines economic developments and prospects in the region. The latest South Asia Economic Update projects that South Asia will grow 6.9 per cent in 2026, retaining its position as the world's fastest-growing region, the report said. For most of South Asia, the biggest gains from AI are likely to come from adopting and adapting the technology to local conditions, including through small AI applications suited to low-resource settings, it said. The report said complementary measures would also be needed to reduce barriers to AI adoption by small firms, promote local AI innovation and establish a clear regulatory framework that reduces uncertainty while safeguarding data security and privacy.