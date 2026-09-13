India is rising star for AI tools at SAP Labs: MD Sindhu Gangadharan

India is gaining an increasingly important role in SAP’s global portfolio of work in the artificial intelligence (AI) and agentic AI space as the country’s centres now contribute to nearly 40 per cent of the overall research and development (R&D) work on AI and AI-powered agents developed and deployed by the company, SAP Labs India Managing Director Sindhu Gangadharan said.

These Indian campuses, situated across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, and other cities, also contribute to the development and deployment of around 80 per cent of all the AI agents that SAP now builds for its customers, Gangadharan said, adding that there has been a marked increase in the domestic intellectual property innovation as well.

“These centres also contribute to around 25 per cent of all the patents that are filed by SAP as a company every year. There is no point of having 1,000 people at a centre in my team if they are doing no innovation. The Indian teams are at the forefront of several AI innovations for SAP globally,” she said.

The role that Indian centres play in SAP’s portfolio has since increased, as there are a large number of domain experts and products managers at SAP Labs India, who understand the finer nuances of these five domains, she said.

Earlier in May, SAP identified finance, supply chain, expenditure management, customer and human experience as five major domains where an AI agent could be built and introduced for the customers, Gangadharan said.

“For any AI agent that we build and deploy, we are not taking away the decision making process from the customer. The agents are doing all the manual work, but the final decision is still pending with the human in the loop,” she said.

Though there is some apprehension among customers when it comes to the deployment of frontier AI agents for their networks, especially with respect to safety and security of their workflows, SAP has created strong platform-based agents that are governed by the principles created for them and do not break out of the sandboxes defined for them, Gangadharan said.

SAP also views the development and deployment of AI agents through the lens of relevance, reliability, and responsibility, given the critical nature of the client’s domains, she said.

Beyond India’s growing importance in AI tools and services development across SAP's overall portfolio, the country has also climbed several rungs in contributing to the company’s global revenue, Gangadharan said.

“India remains one of our fastest-growing markets, and there is no question about it. It is one of our top 10 markets globally. The country is seeing one of the highest growth in the number of new GCCs (global capability centres),” she said.