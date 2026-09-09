For example, while Happiest Minds is strong in digital engineering, cybersecurity, AI and data, ITC Infotech has its strengths in areas such as SAP, enterprise applications, industry 4.0 and other end to end offerings which bode well for large deals.
“As far as Happiest Minds is concerned, a few of the areas where we've actually left quite a bit of money on the table, there have been quite a few teams where we've helped with some of the digital capabilities or building out their digital infrastructure. The minute it came to enterprise application or an ERP system or SAP, customers would go with some other alternative,” the company’s co-chairman and CEO Joseph Anantharaju told Business Standard.