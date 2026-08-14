India ranks fifth in GenAI patent filings; China at top: WIPO report

However, those after the top five countries — like Germany in sixth place, the United Kingdom at the number eight spot, and Canada and Switzerland — are clearly narrowing the gap with countries like India as they hit the accelerator on patenting.

Patents for large language models (LLMs) have now overtaken generative adversarial networks (GANs) — which help make photos, video and audio more realistic and identify fakes — as the largest GenAI model category by patent volume. Between 2014 and 2025, as many as 20,900 patent families were published in the LLM category, compared to 18,800 in the GAN category. In 2025, LLM patents published were five times higher than those for GANs. These LLM patents span multiple modalities, including text, code, video, voice, music, and images.