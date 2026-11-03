India's data centre sector to draw ₹3 trillion investment by FY30: Crisil

India’s data centre industry is entering an investment super-cycle, with installed capacity expected to increase fivefold to 7.5 gigawatts (GW), attracting investments of more than ₹3 lakh crore over the four financial years through March 2030, rating agency Crisil said on Tuesday.

"The surge is being driven by generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) led computing demand, enterprise digitalisation and rising data consumption. The pace of this expansion and credit quality of the data centre developers will hinge on timely power connectivity, regulatory approvals and disciplined project execution," Crisil said.

It added that demand visibility is strong for the industry undertaking the capital-intensive expansion. Nearly half of the upcoming capacity is already committed under long-term contracts, limiting speculative development and reducing offtake risk.

Upfront tie-ups with hyperscalers, driven by cloud adoption and compute-intensive GenAI workloads, provide revenue certainty from the outset. This helps de-risk projects, even as the scale and speed of the planned build-out intensify execution requirements, Crisil said. “India’s structural cost advantages further strengthen its attractiveness as a data centre destination. Development costs are around one-fifth lower than in several competing Asia-Pacific markets owing to more competitive land, construction and labour costs. Combined with lower power tariffs, this translates into rentals that are 30-35 per cent lower than in peer markets," the agency said. It added that the ability to develop large, renewable-powered campuses also aligns well with the sustainability goals of hyperscalers, reinforcing India’s competitive positioning.