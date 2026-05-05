Instagram explores 'AI creator' tag for accounts posting AI content: Report

Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature to inform users when content is made using artificial intelligence. According to a report from Engadget, the app is experimenting with an optional “AI creator” label that users can add to their profiles to indicate that their content is created or edited using artificial intelligence. The move comes as AI tools are increasingly used to generate images, videos, and edits that can be difficult to distinguish from real content.

With more such posts appearing across feeds and Reels, Instagram is trying to give users clearer context about what they are seeing. However, the label is not mandatory and many AI-generated posts may still appear without clear identification.

Instagram’s ‘AI creator’ label: What’s it According to the report, the new label will appear on a creator’s profile and alongside their posts and Reels. It clearly states that the account shares content that has been “generated or modified with AI.” This makes it more direct and noticeable than Instagram’s current “AI info” tags, which only indicate that a post may include AI-generated elements. By adding the label at the account level, Instagram is trying to give users a broader understanding of a creator’s content style instead of tagging posts one by one. As noted in the report, the test is part of a broader push by Meta to improve transparency around AI content. As AI tools become easier to access, more creators are using them to make images, videos, and edits that can be difficult to tell apart from real content.

Citing Instagram, the report stated that the new label is meant to “raise the bar on AI transparency.” Simply put, it aims to help users understand when what they are seeing may not be entirely created by humans. ALSO READ: Apple explores using Intel and Samsung to build chips in US beyond TSMC Limitation ALSO READ: Google set to redesign Gemini app across Android and Apple iOS: What's new One key detail is that creators are not required to use the label — it’s entirely optional. This means many accounts sharing AI-generated content could remain unlabelled. For now, Instagram also relies on “AI info” badges, but these are not always consistent. Meta’s Oversight Board has already pointed out that the company’s current AI labeling system is inconsistent. It has recommended improvements, especially in how AI content is detected and flagged.