Instagram to stop recommending repost-heavy accounts across the app: Report

Instagram has reportedly announced changes to reduce the reach of accounts that mainly repost content created by others. According to a report by TechCrunch, the platform will stop recommending such posts across the app, including in feeds and the Explore section.

The report, citing Instagram, said that the move is intended to prioritise original creators and ensure they get proper credit and visibility for their work. The company said that while similar rules were already in place for Reels, the update now extends to photos and carousel posts, which include multiple images or videos in a single post.

What the change means

According to Instagram, accounts that regularly share reposted content or rely heavily on other creators’ work will no longer be eligible for recommendations. This means their posts may still be visible to followers but are less likely to reach new audiences through discovery features.

As reported, the update mainly targets content aggregator accounts that re-upload posts without adding meaningful changes. The report noted that the step focuses on reducing duplicate content and encouraging more original uploads on the platform. ALSO READ: Spotify labels human artists with badge as AI content grows on platform What counts as original content According to the report citing Instagram, original content includes posts that a user has created themselves or content that reflects their unique perspective. This can include photos or videos shot by the user, or content that has been significantly edited to add value. The company explained that using existing templates or clips is acceptable if users add something new, such as humour, commentary, or creative edits. For example, memes that build on existing content but include new context or ideas are still considered original.