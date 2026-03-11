ISS captures dazzling night view of India from Arabian sea to Himalayas

India view from space: The International Space Station (ISS) has released a breathtaking nighttime image of India from orbit, showing the subcontinent shimmering with city lights as the station travelled across the Himalayas and above the Arabian Sea.

"The well-lit nighttime cityscape of India pictured from the International Space Station as it soared over the Arabian Sea and across the Himalayas," wrote the space station while posting the images on social media.

From the Himalayas to the Arabian Sea

The space station was sailing across the Arabian Sea on its route to northern India when the picture was taken. This orbit provided a broad geographic perspective.

The lights of the coastal cities contrast with the dark waters in the southern portion of the image. The darker terrain of the hilly regions gradually replaces the lighter plains to the north. How does the ISS capture night images? To take nighttime photos of Earth, astronauts on the International Space Station use specialised digital cameras with long-exposure settings. The station continues to take crisp pictures of Earth while orbiting the planet at a speed of about 28,000 kilometres per hour. To make city lights appear sharp, astronauts frequently utilise high-sensitivity lenses and modify exposure periods. Astronaut photos from the International Space Station are used to track changes in the Earth's ecology, urbanisation, and energy consumption. Researchers can monitor how cities grow over time with the aid of nighttime satellite and orbital photographs.