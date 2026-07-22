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IT ministry scheduled to meet experts on children's digital safety on Thurs

The IT Ministry will meet experts on Thursday to discuss children's online safety, CSEAM, social media regulations and global approaches to protecting young internet users

online child safety, social media regulation, child protection laws, tech accountability, online harms, social media safeguards, Amy Neville, Kristin Bride, internet safety, youth mental health, digital wellbeing, social media companies, technology r
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Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Aashish Aryan
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 7:40 PM IST
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The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has invited technology policy advocacy groups, non-governmental organisations, child safety and other experts to discuss online children and youth safety, prevention of child sexual exploitation and abuse material, and overall digital well-being of users below the age of 18 years on Thursday, sources said.
 
The IT Ministry also wants to understand from all stakeholders the impact of social media bans across the globe, and whether they have achieved the intended results, the sources added.
 
“We have to study the experiences of other countries in this regard. It is not necessary that a regulation model that has worked in Australia or the UK works here as well. The point to discuss is if there are other measures that will work for us,” a senior government official said.
 
The IT ministry is also likely to discuss the increase in the proliferation of child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) on various peer-to-peer messaging platforms and social media intermediaries, the necessary increase in penal actions needed to contain such illegal content, and other necessary measures, a person aware of the agenda of Thursday’s meeting said.
 
The meeting comes shortly after the ministry took cognisance of the presence of CSEAM content on social media and messaging platforms, and issued strict instructions to all intermediaries to immediately take down all such content.
 
On July 3, the IT ministry had summoned senior executives from Meta to explain how advertisements that promoted access to CSEAM were allowed on its platforms. According to government officials, Meta has submitted its reply to the ministry, and it is currently being studied.
 
   

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Topics :Electronicsinformation technologyMinistryIT ministry

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 7:40 PM IST

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