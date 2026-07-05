Japanese companies look to bet on GCCs amid India's innovation push

India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem has evolved into one of the most dynamic engines of global enterprise transformation. Within this evolving landscape, Japanese corporations are entering a particularly important phase of engagement with India.

Historically cautious in adopting large-scale offshore capability models, Japanese enterprises are now accelerating their

investments in India to address structural shifts in the global economy.

Overview 2,100+ established GCCs in India

Around 50% have ownership mandates and a transformation agenda

Around 25% Forbes Global 2000 companies have GCCs in India

About 2.6x multiplier in direct Gross Value Addition (GVA) contribution from GCCs

FY25: $168bn

FY30: $155bn-199bn ERD led GCCs: India has seen an increased interest from global corporates to set up GCCs, including from Japan. Among APAC-headquartered companies operating GCCs in India, Japan represents the largest cohort, with over 100 companies, accounting for about 5-6 per cent of India’s overall GCC ecosystem and with presence in major sectors.

Over 90% : India’s GCC are multifunctional

: India’s GCC are multifunctional Around 48%: India’s GCCs from the APAC region has ER&D-led functional Accelerating investment Technology, industrial, automotive and healthcare account for more than half of total Japanese GCC presence in India Factors driving GCC set up in India “Year of AI” (2025) to impact 40 mn professionals, enhancing digital employability

Japanese language talent is limited but growing through academic collaborations and dedicated centres bridging the cultural gaps Cost & scalability edge over Japan 30-40 per cent lower GCC operational expenses

Japan’s shrinking workforce constrains R&D capacity

Indian GCCs can quicken digital adoption and cut time-to-market for innovation

Source: Deloitte