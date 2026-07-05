Japanese companies look to bet on GCCs amid India's innovation push
Japanese companies are accelerating investments in India's Global Capability Centres, leveraging the country's growing innovation and technology ecosystemShivani Shinde
India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem has evolved into one of the most dynamic engines of global enterprise transformation. Within this evolving landscape, Japanese corporations are entering a particularly important phase of engagement with India.
Historically cautious in adopting large-scale offshore capability models, Japanese enterprises are now accelerating their
investments in India to address structural shifts in the global economy.
India has seen an increased interest from global corporates to set up GCCs, including from Japan. Among APAC-headquartered companies operating GCCs in India, Japan represents the largest cohort, with over 100 companies, accounting for about 5-6 per cent of India’s overall GCC ecosystem and with presence in major sectors. Overview
- 2,100+ established GCCs in India
- Around 50% have ownership mandates and a transformation agenda
- Around 25% Forbes Global 2000 companies have GCCs in India
- About 2.6x multiplier in direct Gross Value Addition (GVA) contribution from GCCs
- FY25: $168bn
- FY30: $155bn-199bn
ERD led GCCs:
- Over 90%: India’s GCC are multifunctional
- Around 48%: India’s GCCs from the APAC region has ER&D-led functional
Accelerating investment
Factors driving GCC set up in India
- Technology, industrial, automotive and healthcare account for more than half of total Japanese GCC presence in India
- “Year of AI” (2025) to impact 40 mn professionals, enhancing digital employability
- Japanese language talent is limited but growing through academic collaborations and dedicated centres bridging the cultural gaps
Cost & scalability edge over Japan
- 30-40 per cent lower GCC operational expenses
- Japan’s shrinking workforce constrains R&D capacity
- Indian GCCs can quicken digital adoption and cut time-to-market for innovation