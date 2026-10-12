Kerala Police signs 3-year pact with Cyble to strengthen cybercrime probes

Cyble, an AI-native cybersecurity company, has signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kerala Police to strengthen cybercrime investigations through threat intelligence, investigative support and capacity building. The agreement, signed through Cyble’s Indian subsidiary, Cyble Infosec India Private Limited, will support the Kerala Police Cyber Operations Wing and Cyberdome in identifying and investigating emerging cyber threats.

Cybercriminals increasingly use underground online forums and illicit marketplaces to trade stolen credentials, distribute leaked data, coordinate ransomware operations and facilitate fraud. Identifying these activities before they cause harm requires timely intelligence and effective collaboration between technology providers and law enforcement agencies.

Through this MoU, Cyble will support Kerala Police with intelligence relevant to cybercrime investigations, including compromised credentials, ransomware activity, data leaks, phishing and fraud infrastructure, and the impersonation of government and police brands.

The collaboration also includes no-cost evaluation access to select Cyble platforms, training for police officers in open-source intelligence (OSINT) and dark web investigations, and joint research into emerging threats such as AI-enabled fraud, deepfakes, mule account networks and investment scams. Public awareness initiatives will also form part of the collaboration. “Effective cybercrime investigations require timely intelligence, especially when criminal activity originates across borders and moves through hidden online networks,” said Beenu Arora, co-founder and CEO of Cyble. “Kerala Police has taken a proactive approach to cyber policing through Cyberdome. Through this collaboration, we aim to help investigators access relevant threat intelligence, strengthen their investigative capabilities, and better understand emerging threats targeting citizens and institutions.”