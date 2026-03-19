Like YouTube Shorts, Instagram now lets you tap to pause reels: What's new

Instagram has introduced a new tap-to-pause feature for Reels, allowing users to pause videos with a single tap. Earlier, users had to press and hold the screen to pause a Reel. According to Instagram, the update aims to make playback controls simpler and improve the overall viewing experience. YouTube also offers a similar feature for its Shorts, where users can tap once to pause or play a video.

Instagram tap-to-pause feature: What changes

According to the company, users can now pause a Reel with a single tap and tap again to resume playback. Earlier, pausing required pressing and holding the screen, which the company said many users found less convenient and inconsistent. Once a Reel is paused, users will also see a “Mute” option, giving them more control over audio while watching content.

Instagram’s official creators account shared the update on Threads, stating that this gives viewers more control and ensures they don’t miss moments from content. The new system is designed to make interactions more intuitive, especially for users who want to pause and closely view content without holding the screen. ALSO READ: Apple's iOS 26.4 release candidate previews new features coming to iPhones The tap-to-pause feature has started rolling out to Instagram users. Availability may vary depending on the app version and region, but it is expected to reach all users gradually. AI voice effects for voice notes in DMs