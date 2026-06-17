Low-cost AI models are fuelling India's growing deepfake fraud threat

“People are generating synthetic bank statements and there are issues of deepfakes during video KYC. There have been cases where such applications have been processed and underwritten, leading to a fraud of Rs 15 crore-Rs 20 crore at an NBFC (non-banking financial company),” the person said.

An industry source, who requested anonymity, said the threat has begun to permeate the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.

Deepfakes are becoming so convincing that they can scarcely be distinguished from genuine images and videos, raising fears that fraudsters could use synthetic identities and manipulate live Know Your Customer (KYC) checks to slip through defences designed to prevent impersonation.

India's escalating deepfake threat is being fuelled less by frontier artificial intelligence (AI) models and more by customised applications built on open-source models, enabling fraudsters to create increasingly sophisticated scams at a much lower cost.

“The challenge is that fraudsters are not using the standard models. Frontier models use trillions of tokens to train and are sophisticated. Instead, fraudsters use smaller models to generate a deepfake and run them on a local consumer hardware like a gaming computer. It does not cost much. These models are shared across Telegram channels and other dark web platforms,” said Sandesh GS, chief technology officer (CTO) at Bureau, a technology service provider (TSP).

Executives said the frauds typically follow a familiar pattern: customised tools built on top of these models are distributed through Telegram channels and dark-web marketplaces.

Moreover, the cost of organised fraud is becoming increasingly affordable, making it a major security encumbrance for the BFSI industry, thanks to the rapid pace of development of AI models.

The rapid proliferation of such tools has even prompted the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to issue an advisory warning that fraudsters are using AI-powered techniques to circumvent existing cybersecurity safeguards.

These deepfakes pass have the ability to pass most likeness-matching checks, especially at a time when KYC is designed around the principle that a live human face on camera is the proof of that person's presence as well as proof of life, in many cases.

Deepfake injection involves injecting images into a compromised device that can defeat likeness checks, as well as AI-based document tampering.

Industry executives explained that some of the fraud models were specifically trained for deepfakes and could be built on open source models.

“These are wrappers built on top of an open source LLM (large language model), which is easily available at a fairly cheap cost. Also, the expertise required to do all these sophisticated attacks has come down significantly,” said Prakarsh Paritosh, principal product manager at Idfy, also a TSP.

He explained that the company was working on rolling out deepfake detection modules that could have the ability to detect synthetic identities after analysing an image.