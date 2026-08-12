Made by Google 2026: How to watch Pixel 11 series launch and what to expect

Google is set to unveil the Pixel 11 series at its Made by Google event on August 12 in New York, US. The series is expected to include four models: Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Alongside the smartphones, Google is expected to introduce the Pixel Watch 5. The US-based technology giant could also debut the Pixel Tag, its first Bluetooth tracker.

Google has confirmed that Pixel 11 series pre-orders will open on the day of the launch event. The event is expected to provide details about the Pixel 11 series, including pricing, availability and new features coming to Google's latest smartphones.

Pixel 11 series launch: How to watch The Made by Google event will be livestreamed on Google's YouTube channel. In India, the livestream will begin at 3:30 am on August 13. Made by Google 2026: What to expect Google Pixel 11 The Pixel 11 is expected to be the entry point into Google's flagship smartphone lineup. According to 9to5Google, the smartphone is likely to be powered by Google's Tensor G6 processor and run Android 17. Like its predecessor, the Pixel 11 could feature a triple-camera system comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. A 10-megapixel front camera is expected for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: Nvidia partners with Wall Street giants to raise $500 bn for AI buildout Reports suggest the smartphone could have a battery capacity of about 5,000 mAh, with support for wired and wireless charging. The standard Pixel 11 is also expected to retain a relatively compact flagship form factor. Google Pixel 11 Pro The Pixel 11 Pro is expected to sit between the standard Pixel 11 and the larger Pixel 11 Pro XL. The smartphone could once again sport a 6.3-inch display but use a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panel, allowing the refresh rate to adjust according to the content on screen.

Like the Pixel 11, the Pro model is expected to use the Tensor G6 processor and run Android 17. Camera hardware is likely to be one of the main differences between the standard and Pro models. Reports point to a triple-camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The telephoto camera is expected to offer longer-range optical zoom. ALSO READ: Nvidia building 1-trillion-parameter Nemotron 4 to rival leading AI models The Pixel 11 Pro is also likely to receive a larger battery, faster charging and additional storage options. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

The Pixel 11 Pro is expected to offer much of the same hardware as the Pixel 11 Pro XL, but in a larger body. It could feature a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The larger smartphone is expected to use the same Tensor G6 processor and triple-camera system as the Pro model, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The biggest difference is likely to be battery capacity. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to feature a battery exceeding 5,000 mAh, along with faster wired charging.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to be Google's most expensive smartphone at the event and the company's next-generation foldable device. According to previous reports, the foldable could feature an internal display of about eight inches and a 6.4-inch external cover screen. Both displays are expected to support high refresh rates. The device is expected to use the Tensor G6 chip and could feature a triple-camera system. Reported specifications point to a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is also expected to receive improvements to its hinge and overall design.

Google Pixel Watch 5: What to expect Alongside the Pixel 11 series, Google is expected to launch the Pixel Watch 5. Ahead of the August 12 event, Google has already begun teasing the smartwatch on its official channels. The Pixel Watch 5 is expected to be available in 41 mm and 45 mm sizes and feature an LTPO AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate and higher brightness. As previously reported, the Pixel Watch 5 could retain Qualcomm's SW5100 platform used by previous generations rather than move to an entirely new processor. It is also expected to receive 3 GB of RAM, up from 2 GB on the previous generation, potentially supporting new Gemini Intelligence features.

The Pixel Watch 5 is expected to add more health and AI-focused features. Reports suggest Gemini Intelligence could be available on the smartwatch, allowing users to access AI-powered features from their wrist. Google is also expected to continue expanding health and safety capabilities, alongside improvements to sleep tracking. Google Pixel Tag: First-party tracker may debut Another product that could appear at the event is the Pixel Tag, a Bluetooth-based tracker designed to help users locate personal belongings. The device would compete with Apple's AirTag and similar trackers from Samsung and other companies. A Google-branded tracker would fit into the company's broader Find Hub ecosystem, which already supports third-party Bluetooth trackers and lets users locate compatible devices and accessories.