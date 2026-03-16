Meta revises Facebook rules to curb copied content in Feed, Reels and more

Meta has announced updates for Facebook, which it said will prioritise original content and reduce the reach of copied posts. The company has also introduced clearer guidelines explaining what qualifies as original content. In addition, Meta is testing updates to its existing content protection system that would allow creators to report impersonators and better protect their work. Meta said the changes are intended to improve content recommendations in Feed and Reels while reducing spam and imitation accounts on the platform.

Meta tightens rules on copied content: What’s new

According to Meta, it has been working over the past year to reduce spam and copied content that often crowds out original creators. The company said it is now prioritising posts that are created directly by the account owner. It also noted that as the distribution of original content grows across Feed and Reels, payout opportunities for creators are increasing.

Updated guidelines for what counts as original Meta has updated its guidelines to clarify what it considers original content on Facebook and how such posts are treated in recommendations. The company said the changes are meant to highlight genuine creator content and reduce the reach of copied or low-effort posts. Key points from the updated rules include: ALSO READ: Apple turns 50: Big bets that reshaped tech and the pressure to repeat Content created directly by the account owner: Videos that are filmed or produced by the creator who owns the Page or profile are treated as original content on Facebook.

Use of third-party content with meaningful additions: Reels that include clips from other sources can still qualify as original if the creator adds something new, such as fresh information, analysis or a different perspective. However, simple reactions, watching along with a video, stitching clips together or narrating what is already shown without adding new value may be treated as unoriginal and could appear less often in Feed and Reels. Reuploads or minor edits may be limited: Content that copies another creator’s post or makes small changes to it will likely be considered unoriginal. This includes reposting someone else’s video without involvement in creating it, or making small edits such as adding borders, captions or adjusting playback speed.

Creative transformations may get wider reach: If a creator significantly transforms content with creativity or new ideas, the video may still qualify for recommendations in Feed and Reels and could receive wider distribution. Accounts posting mostly copied content may face restrictions: Meta said creators who repeatedly share unoriginal content could see their posts shown less often. In some cases, accounts may become ineligible for recommendations or monetisation if the pattern continues. ALSO READ: Google rolls out Gemini task automation to Galaxy S26 in beta: Report Appeal option available: Creators can appeal if they believe their content has been incorrectly flagged as unoriginal. Meta said it is continuing to improve how it reviews such cases.