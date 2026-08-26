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Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta to pay up to $16.7 billion to settle social media addiction cases

Meta to pay up to $16.7 billion to settle social media addiction cases

The deal requires Meta to put new guardrails on its platforms, including restricting how much time youths can scroll and preventing them from switching off certain safety settings

Meta
Meta agrees to pay up to $16.7 billion to settle in social media addiction case (Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 8:00 PM IST
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Meta Platforms Inc. has agreed to pay up to $16.7 billion to settle a landmark social media case with multiple US states, according to a court filing Wednesday. 
The deal requires the company to put new guardrails on its platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, including restricting how much time youths can scroll and preventing them from switching off certain safety settings without parental consent. A judge needs to sign off on the agreement.
  Meta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
  The accord comes in the second week of a jury trial in federal court in Oakland, California, that posed enormous risk for Meta. The top legal officers of 29 states were seeking not only massive financial penalties on behalf of the public, but also court orders that could force the company to change how it operates its platforms.
  Bloomberg reported late Tuesday that the parties had discussed a possible mid-trial settlement. 
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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 7:52 PM IST

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