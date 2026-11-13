Microsoft 365 outage continues as company sees limited recovery in services

Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams and several other Microsoft applications remained disrupted for thousands of users for more than eight hours on Friday, with the outage also affecting OpenAI and Anthropic's artificial intelligence (AI) services through their Microsoft 365 connectors.

In its latest update, Microsoft said the outage could persist for some time as efforts to restore services were “not taking as expected”. The company is testing alternative ways to fix the issue and allow more users to access its platforms without overloading its systems. It had earlier warned that services which had restarted could become unresponsive again once they began receiving traffic.

Microsoft Executive Vice-President Charles Lamanna confirmed that the outage was not caused by a cybersecurity breach. The widespread disruption began on Thursday, November 12, 2026, leaving users unable to send or receive emails, access their inboxes or load certain Microsoft applications. Problems were reported across Outlook, Teams, Copilot and the wider Microsoft 365 suite, with services continuing to face issues into Friday. How big is the Microsoft outage? The outage has affected users in 74 countries, according to monitoring website Downdetector, which recorded a sharp increase in reports within about an hour. Reports of Outlook outages on Downdetector peaked at around 1:30 am on Friday, with 138,058 reports, before falling to approximately 34,490 by 4:30 am.

In a statement issued at 3:30 am on Friday, Microsoft said it was working to restore the affected servers. Which Microsoft services were affected? Microsoft said the disruption mainly impact services that depend on Exchange Online: Outlook: Users experienced problems accessing their mailboxes through the web, desktop and mobile applications. Email delivery was also delayed. Microsoft 365 apps: Some users could not open recently used files, while certain pages in the admin centre failed to load. Copilot: Users reported problems loading Copilot Chat and receiving responses. Access to work data, including emails, calendars and files, was also disrupted. Teams: Core messaging and online meetings largely continued to work normally. However, calendars, meeting scheduling and chat creation in organisations using Information Barriers were affected.

Other services: The disruption also affected Planner, To Do, Defender, Purview, Graph, Fabric, Power BI, SharePoint Online, Universal Print and Windows 365. Some Intune functions and Microsoft 365 Education features, including Assignments, Reading Progress and Speaker Progress, were also affected. Microsoft said features that did not depend on Exchange Online remained functional. OpenAI, Anthropic services also hit The disruption extended beyond Microsoft's own applications to third-party services that rely on its infrastructure. OpenAI said it was investigating an issue with its Microsoft connectors that could prevent new connections and cause certain tools to malfunction. Anthropic also reported an issue with an upstream provider affecting its Microsoft 365 connector.

The outage affected businesses as well. Electric truck maker Workhorse Group rescheduled its third-quarter results announcement from November 12 to November 16, citing business disruptions caused by the global Microsoft outage. What caused the Microsoft outage? Microsoft said its investigation had identified a process responsible for establishing secure connections on the affected servers as a key factor behind the disruption. The process became overwhelmed, causing the servers to stop processing requests. The company also said some servers had become unexpectedly unavailable after failing automated health checks. Part of its infrastructure was under elevated load, which likely contributed to connectivity errors. It later clarified that the problem was not caused by a general increase in traffic, but by a reduction in the number of servers available to handle it.

To address the issue, Microsoft was testing a configuration change on a subset of servers before rolling it out more widely. The company was also restarting affected infrastructure and reversing a recent network configuration change that coincided with the start of the outage to determine whether it had contributed to the disruption. Microsoft introduced temporary traffic restrictions in certain locations while monitoring whether the affected servers remained stable under fewer connections. It planned to restore traffic gradually as the infrastructure stabilised. Public services in Australia also affected Some public services in Australia, one of the first countries to wake up to the outage on Friday, were also affected, according to the BBC. Service NSW, the one-stop shop for government services in New South Wales, which includes cities such as Sydney, urged customers to delay visits to service centres and complete transactions online wherever possible.