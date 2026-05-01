Netflix updates mobile app with Clips vertical video feed: What's new

Netflix has revamped its mobile app with a new feature called Clips, along with a redesigned interface aimed at making content discovery engaging. The update introduces a vertical short-video feed, similar to Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, allowing users to find content without navigating multiple pages. The company said the changes are designed to simplify navigation and improve discovery, particularly during short viewing sessions such as commutes or breaks.

What are Netflix Clips and how it works

Clips is a vertical video feed that shows short snippets from movies, series and specials available on Netflix. The feature is designed to give users a quick preview of content without browsing through multiple pages. The feed is personalised based on user preferences and viewing habits.

READ: Apple sales forecast surpasses estimates even as Mac shortages linger Netflix said Clips also allows quick actions directly from the feed. Users can add titles to “My List”, share clips through messaging or social media, and access more details about a show or movie without leaving the interface. The company said this approach is intended to make content discovery more interactive. At the Consumer Electronics Show 2026, Disney announced plans to introduce similar short-form vertical videos on Disney+, indicating a broader industry shift toward this format. Redesigned mobile experience Netflix said the updated mobile interface focuses on a cleaner and more streamlined design. The company has prioritised relevant content, reduced clutter and simplified navigation to make it easier for users to find content.