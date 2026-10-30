Nvidia in talks to give credit support for Nscale's deal with Anthropic

Nvidia is in talks to offer AI cloud provider Nscale billions of dollars in credit guarantees to support debt funding for a data center earmarked for Anthropic, The Information reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the talks.

The credit support would help fund power infrastructure and construction of Nscale's AI data centre in West Virginia, which Anthropic plans to use, according to the report. Nvidia is an investor in the UK-based cloud provider.

The deal has not been signed and terms could still change, the report said.

Nvidia, Nscale and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Claude maker Anthropic struck a deal in August to spend $45 billion to rent computing power from Nscale's West Virginia data center campus.