Nvidia partners with Wall Street giants to raise $500 bn for AI buildout

Nvidia said ​on Monday it has partnered with six major financial institutions to launch compute financing platforms aimed at raising over $500 billion in third-party capital for AI infrastructure.

The move highlights how surging demand for AI ‌computing capacity is drawing institutional ​investors, as governments, companies and ​startups race to build out data centers to ​support AI workloads.

Big Tech companies have signaled that spending on AI would not slow down, with combined outlays set to surpass $730 billion this year.

Nvidia signed memorandums of understanding with ​Apollo , BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield , Goldman Sachs and KKR for ‌the financing platforms.

The initiative is intended to broaden access ​to Nvidia-based infrastructure among frontier AI developers, enterprises, governments and cloud providers, while creating longer-duration, usage-linked investment opportunities for large asset managers and private ‌capital firms. "These financing platforms ​will help customers access ‌scarce compute at scale and build the AI factories ‌that will power every industry and country in the age ​of AI," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said. Nvidia said the arrangements would "create dedicated pools of capital at significant ​scale at attractive rates" for its customers. The company did not disclose the financial terms, investment commitments ‌by individual firms or a timetable for deploying the planned $500 ‌billion.