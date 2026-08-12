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Home / Technology / Tech News / Nvidia partners with Wall Street giants to raise $500 bn for AI buildout

Nvidia partners with Wall Street giants to raise $500 bn for AI buildout

Big Tech companies have signaled that spending on AI would not slow down, with combined outlays set to surpass $730 billion this year

Nvidia
Nvidia signed memorandums of understanding with ​Apollo , BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield , Goldman Sachs and KKR for ‌the financing platforms (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
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Nvidia said ​on Monday it has partnered with six major financial institutions to launch compute financing platforms aimed at raising over $500 billion in third-party capital for AI infrastructure.
 
The move highlights how surging demand for AI ‌computing capacity is drawing institutional ​investors, as governments, companies and ​startups race to build out data centers to ​support AI workloads.
 
Big Tech companies have signaled that spending on AI would not slow down, with combined outlays set to surpass $730 billion this year.
 
Nvidia signed memorandums of understanding with ​Apollo , BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield , Goldman Sachs and KKR for ‌the financing platforms.
 
The initiative is intended to broaden access ​to Nvidia-based infrastructure among frontier AI developers, enterprises, governments and cloud providers, while creating longer-duration, usage-linked investment opportunities for large asset managers and private ‌capital firms.
 
"These financing platforms ​will help customers access ‌scarce compute at scale and build the AI factories ‌that will power every industry and country in the age ​of AI," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said.
 
Nvidia said the arrangements would "create dedicated pools of capital at significant ​scale at attractive rates" for its customers.
The company did not disclose the financial terms, investment commitments ‌by individual firms or a timetable for deploying the planned $500 ‌billion.
 
The Financial Times had reported the development first on Monday, later confirmed by Reuters. 
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Topics :Artificial intelligenceNvidiaWall StreetsWall StreetFuture of AI infrastructure

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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