Nvidia resumes production of AI chips for sale in China after US approval

Nvidia is restarting manufacturing of its H200 artificial intelligence (AI) chips for sale in China after receiving multiple approvals from the US government and fresh orders from Chinese customers over the past two weeks, the Financial Times reported.

Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said the company has resumed production after earlier pausing output due to uncertainty around regulatory clearances.

“We’ve been licensed for many customers in China for the H200. We have received purchase orders from many customers. And we are in the process of restarting our manufacturing,” Huang said, adding that the situation was now “different than it was two weeks ago, our supply chain is getting fired up".

Commenting on the US government’s stance, Huang said US President Donald Trump aims to maintain the country's leadership in AI technology while ensuring global competitiveness. ALSO READ: Nvidia unveils DLSS 5 tech to add visual realism to games: How it works “President Trump’s intention is that the US should have a leadership position and access to Nvidia’s best technology,” Huang said. “However, he would also like us to compete worldwide and not concede those markets unnecessarily." Why did Nvidia halt production earlier? Nvidia’s efforts to regain access to the Chinese market for advanced AI chips had been ongoing for nearly a year due to Trump’s evolving trade policy towards Beijing.

Under a deal with the White House announced in December 2025, Nvidia could sell H200 chips to Chinese customers, provided the company shared 25 per cent of its revenue from those sales with the US government. These chips are a generation behind its most advanced graphics processing units (GPUs), which are used to train AI models. While Nvidia initially restarted production following the deal, it encountered delays due to prolonged US national security reviews of export licences and hesitancy from Chinese authorities to approve imports at scale. This led the company to pause production once again. The company has also faced disruptions related to exports of its H20 processor, a chip specifically designed for the Chinese market. According to the Wall Street Journal, the US Commerce Department halted exports of the H20 in April last year before reversing the decision in August.