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OnePlus Nord 6 set to launch in India on April 7 with 9000mAh battery

OnePlus has said that the OnePlus Nord 6 will be launched in India on April 7. Ahead of the launch, it has revealed some key specifications, including the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and a 9,000mAh batte

OnePlus Nord 6 (Image: OnePlus)
OnePlus Nord 6 (Image: OnePlus)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 3:30 PM IST
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OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord 6 in India next month. The company has officially revealed that the successor to the OnePlus Nord 5 will be launched in India on April 7. Ahead of the release, OnePlus has also revealed some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. As per OnePlus’ website, the Nord 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and pack a 9,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord 6 launch details

  • Date: April 7
  • Time: 7:00 PM IST
  • Availability: Amazon

OnePlus Nord 6: What to expect

OnePlus has stated on its website that the Nord 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. As per the company, it will arrive with support for 165 FPS gameplay on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The smartphone will come with a “Touch Reflex” chip and a six-axis console controller gyro.
 
For Wi-Fi connectivity, the OnePlus Nord 6 will feature a G2 Wi-Fi chip. The smartphone will pack a 9,000mAh battery, which has been claimed to offer up to 2.5 hours of battery life. As per the company’s website, the OnePlus Nord 6 will arrive in three colour options – Silver, Green, and Black. Additionally, as per OnePlus India’s X post, the OnePlus Nord 6 will run on OxygenOS and will be launched as an Amazon Specials product, suggesting its availability on the e-commerce platform Amazon.
 
As per an earlier GizmoChina report, the OnePlus Nord 6 is likely to be priced higher compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 5, which was launched in India last July with a starting price of Rs 29,999.
 
Additionally, as per several reports, the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to mirror the specifications of the OnePlus Turbo 6, which was launched in China in January. If that holds true, then here are the specifications of the OnePlus Turbo 6:

OnePlus Turbo 6: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78 inch, FHD+, refresh rate up to 165Hz, 1800 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1
  • OS: Android 16-based ColorOS 16
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 9000mAh
  • Charging: 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, 27W wired reverse charging
  • Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K rated
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Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in IndiaChinese smartphones

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 3:29 PM IST

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