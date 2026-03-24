OnePlus Nord 6 set to launch in India on April 7 with 9000mAh battery

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord 6 in India next month. The company has officially revealed that the successor to the OnePlus Nord 5 will be launched in India on April 7. Ahead of the release, OnePlus has also revealed some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. As per OnePlus’ website, the Nord 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and pack a 9,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord 6 launch details

Date: April 7

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Availability: Amazon

OnePlus Nord 6: What to expect OnePlus has stated on its website that the Nord 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. As per the company, it will arrive with support for 165 FPS gameplay on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The smartphone will come with a “Touch Reflex” chip and a six-axis console controller gyro. has stated on its website that the Nord 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. As per the company, it will arrive with support for 165 FPS gameplay on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The smartphone will come with a “Touch Reflex” chip and a six-axis console controller gyro. For Wi-Fi connectivity, the OnePlus Nord 6 will feature a G2 Wi-Fi chip. The smartphone will pack a 9,000mAh battery, which has been claimed to offer up to 2.5 hours of battery life. As per the company’s website, the OnePlus Nord 6 will arrive in three colour options – Silver, Green, and Black. Additionally, as per OnePlus India’s X post, the OnePlus Nord 6 will run on OxygenOS and will be launched as an Amazon Specials product, suggesting its availability on the e-commerce platform Amazon.