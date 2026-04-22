OPPO Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s set to launch in India in May: What to expect

OPPO has unveiled the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s smartphones globally, with both models confirmed to launch in India in May, expanding the flagship Find X9 series lineup. Based on the global variants, the Find X9 Ultra features a Hasselblad-tuned camera system with a 200MP main sensor and a 50MP 10x optical telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the Find X9s offers a 50MP triple camera setup and a 7,025mAh battery.

Both smartphones are expected to arrive in India with similar specifications. The smartphones will join the likes of the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which launched in India last year.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra: What to expect According to OPPO, the Find X9 Ultra will be the top-end model in the lineup, with a focus on camera capabilities. The device will feature a new-generation Hasselblad Master Camera System powered by OPPO’s LUMO Image Engine. The upcoming smartphone will feature a 50MP telephoto camera with up to 10x optical zoom. The global variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The smartphone comes with a circular rear camera module, which includes a 50MP 10x optical telephoto, a 50MP ultra-wide and two 200MP sensors. For selfies, it includes a 50MP front camera.

READ: OpenAI releases ChatGPT Images 2.0 model for detailed, multi-image outputs OPPO Find X9 Ultra sports a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel offering a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3168×1440 pixels. The smartphone houses a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. OPPO Find X9s: What to expect The Find X9s will join the lineup as a more accessible flagship option. According to OPPO, it is designed for users looking for a balance between performance and everyday usability. The global variant of OPPO Find X9s comes with a 6.59-inch OLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The device features a 50MP triple rear camera setup and supports 4K video recording with Dolby Vision. It also packs a 7,025mAh battery with 80W charging support and runs on ColorOS.