OPPO Find X9 Ultra with 50MP 10x telephoto camera to launch on April 21

OPPO has announced the global launch date for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra. The Chinese smartphone maker, in a post on X, announced that the OPPO Find X9 Ultra will be launched on April 21. As per earlier reports, it is possible that the OPPO Find X9s Pro may also launch alongside the Ultra variant. Earlier, OPPO Chief Product Officer Pete Lau confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra will boast a 50MP 10x optical telephoto camera.

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra may be launched in India as well. At present, the OPPO Find X9 series in India comprises the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which were launched last year.

ALSO READ: Vivo X300 Ultra with two 200MP cameras unveiled, X300s tags along: Details OPPO Find X9 Ultra to get 50MP 10x optical telephoto zoom According to Lau, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra’s 10x optical zoom is designed to deliver image clarity comparable to what the Find X9 Pro achieves with an external teleconverter. He noted that the Ultra model will use a 50MP sensor paired with a native 10x optical zoom lens—significantly higher than the 4x to 5x optical zoom typically seen on current flagship smartphones, where higher zoom levels often rely on digital processing. The move to a native 10x setup is aimed at retaining more detail at longer distances, while the high-resolution sensor could further enable up to 20x shots with near-optical quality through cropping. In real-world scenarios, this approach is expected to improve long-range photography, particularly in situations like concerts, events, or wildlife shooting, where maintaining clarity at higher zoom levels is usually a challenge.