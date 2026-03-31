OPPO Find X9 Ultra to OnePlus Nord 6: Check smartphones launching in April

Vivo, April is shaping up to be a busy month for smartphone launches, with several brands confirming new devices across different segments. Companies like Realme OnePlus , and OPPO are all set to introduce new smartphones this month. The lineup includes devices such as the Realme 16 5G, Vivo V70 FE, Redmi Note 15 SE, OnePlus Nord 6, and ultra-flagship models such as the OPPO Find X9 Ultra.

Smartphones to launch in April

Realme 16 5G

Launch date: April 2

Realme 16 5G is set to launch in India on April 2. The company has confirmed key details about its upcoming smartphone, revealing that it will feature a rear “selfie mirror” to make it easier for users to take selfies using the main camera. The device will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. In terms of cameras, the Realme 16 5G will include a 50MP rear sensor supported by AI-based imaging features aimed at enhancing photo quality. On the front, the phone will offer a 50MP selfie camera. The smartphone will sport a 6.57-inch display and carry an IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water.

Realme 16 5G: Expected specifications Display: 6.57-inch display

Rear Camera: 50MP main camera

Front Camera: 50MP selfie camera

Battery: 7,000mAh (up to 2 days claimed)

Charging: 60W fast charging

Design: “Gleaming Wings” gradient finish

Durability: IP69 dust and water resistance

Software/AI Features: AI Edit Genie, AI Instant Clip

Camera Modes: Vibe Master Mode with Lively, Festival, and Ceremony presets Vivo V70 FE Launch date: April 2 Vivo has confirmed that it will launch the Vivo V70 FE in India on April 2. The company has revealed several key details ahead of the announcement. The phone will sport a 6.83-inch OLED display with HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits. In addition, the device will introduce Vivo’s “darkness glow” technology on the back panel, which softly glows in low light after exposure to UV or sunlight, giving it a distinct look in darker environments.

The smartphone will pack a 7,000mAh battery and be available in two colour options: Northern Lights Purple and Monsoon Blue. On the camera front, the Vivo V70 FE will include a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP front camera for selfies. It will also come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Vivo V70 FE: Expected specifications Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1900nits of peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo

RAM: Up to 12GB RAM

Storage: Up to 512GB storage

Rear Camera: 200MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide

Front Camera: 50MP selfie camera

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 90W fast charging

Colours: Monsoon Blue (glow effect), Northern Lights Purple

Protection: IP68/IP69 rating ALSO READ: Apple may shrink Dynamic Island cutout on iPhone 18 Pro: What to expect

Redmi Note 15 SE Launch date: April 2 Redmi has announced the launch of the Redmi Note 15 Special Edition (SE) in India on April 2. The smartphone is expected to carry the same specifications as the standard Note 15 but in new colours, featuring a faux-leather back with a gold-finished frame. The new colours include Crimson Red, Frosted White, and Carbon Black. Redmi Note 15 5G: Specifications Display: 6.77-inch curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear camera: 108MP main camera + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 5,520mAh

Charging: 45W wired

Protection: IP66, MIL-STD810

Software: HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 ALSO READ: Apple discontinued these iPhones, iPads and Macs in March: Check list

OnePlus Nord 6 Launch date: April 7 OnePlus has revealed that the upcoming Nord 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. As per the company, it will arrive with support for 165 FPS gameplay on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The smartphone will come with a “Touch Reflex” chip and a six-axis console controller gyro. For Wi-Fi connectivity, the OnePlus Nord 6 will feature a G2 Wi-Fi chip. The smartphone will pack a 9,000mAh battery and will arrive in three colour options: Silver, Green, and Black. OnePlus Turbo 6: Expected specifications Display: 6.78 inch, FHD+, refresh rate up to 165Hz, 1800 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1

OS: Android 16-based ColorOS 16

Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 9000mAh

Charging: 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, 27W wired reverse charging

Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K rated Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch date: April 21 OPPO has confirmed that it is set to launch its Find X9 Ultra smartphone on April 21 in regions beyond China. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a camera system co-developed with Hasselblad and will include a 50MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom.