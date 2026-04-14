Huawei to soon unveil wide foldable smartphone, Pura X Max: What to expect

Huawei is reportedly gearing up to launch a wide foldable smartphone, Huawei Pura X Max, in China. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing GSMArena, the said smartphone will have a super wide form factor, and it will rival the anticipated wide foldable smartphones from Apple and Samsung.

Though exact specifications have not been revealed, as per the report, the inner display ratio is expected to be 16:11. As per the pictures listed on Huawei’s website, the outer display appears to be short and wide with a camera module on the back of the device.

Huawei Pura X Max: What to expect According to listings on Huawei’s official online store, the Pura X Max is expected to come in Interstellar Blue, Olive Gold, Phantom Night Black, Vibrant Orange and Zero Degree White finishes. The device appears to feature a triple rear camera system placed within a horizontally aligned, pill-shaped module. It is also equipped with front-facing cameras on both the outer display and the internal screen. A report by GSMArena suggests the phone may be offered in multiple configurations, including 12GB RAM with 256GB or 512GB storage and 16GB RAM paired with 512GB or 1TB storage. The handset is also likely to be powered by Huawei’s Kirin 9030 series chipset.

If wider foldable smartphones from Apple and Samsung launch soon, then the Huawei Pura X Max will be rivalling them. Samsung Galaxy Z Wide: What to expect According to a report by 9to5Google, citing Korea Economic Times, Samsung’s rumoured “Wide” foldable could take a noticeably different direction from its current Fold series. Instead of the tall and narrow profile seen so far, the device is expected to adopt a broader aspect ratio. If accurate, this shift in design could position it as a competitor to Apple’s expected foldable iPhone. In terms of display, the device is tipped to feature a 5.4-inch cover screen alongside a 7.6-inch main display, with the wider proportions aimed at delivering a more comfortable viewing experience. Early renders suggest a shorter and wider chassis, paired with a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup, although the final design may differ. The phone is also expected to maintain a relatively slim profile even in its folded state.

On the specifications front, the Wide variant is likely to retain much of the hardware found in the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8. This could include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, a 5,000mAh battery and support for 45W charging. The primary distinction is expected to lie in its display format, which may offer a more tablet-like usability compared to existing Fold models. ALSO READ: ASUS unveils 2026 Zenbook, Vivobook laptops in India: Check details, price Foldable iPhone: What to expect As per a Bloomberg report, Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to follow a book-style form factor, unfolding into a larger internal display roughly comparable to an iPad mini, alongside a smaller outer screen. The inner panel is said to feature a relatively wider aspect ratio than most existing foldables, which could improve usability for media consumption and productivity tasks. Apple is also reportedly working on reducing the visibility of the crease and enhancing overall durability, areas that have been common concerns with current foldable devices.