Realme Narzo Power 5G with 10,001mAh battery launching March 5: Check specs

Realme has confirmed that the Narzo Power 5G will launch on March 5, featuring a 10,001mAh battery. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, the smartphone will sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED curved display. According to the company, the smartphone’s battery will last up to two days on a single charge. The Realme Narzo Power 5G will be available through Realme’s official website, ecommerce platform Amazon, and select retail stores.

In January, Realme launched its P4 Power smartphone with a similar 10,001mAh battery, supporting 80W wired charging.

Realme Narzo Power 5G: What to expect

According to the company, the Realme Narzo Power 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone will come with a 10,001mAh battery, which it claims can last up to two days on a single charge. The phone will support 80W charging and also offer 27W wired reverse charging, meaning it can be used to charge other devices when needed.

The smartphone will sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED curved display with up to 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits. For imaging, the Realme Narzo Power 5G will feature a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The main camera will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, it will house a 16MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. The smartphone will support 4K video recording and advanced AI imaging features. The Realme Narzo Power 5G will come with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for durability. It will run on realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. According to the Amazon listing, the company said it will offer three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.