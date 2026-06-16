From sovereign AI to unicorn status: Sarvam's rise and what comes next

Bengaluru-based startup Sarvam has raised $234 million at a valuation of $1.5 billion, joining India’s unicorn club. The funding round was led by HCLTech , the technology arm of the HCL Group, which invested $150 million for a 10.5 per cent stake in the company.

For a company founded just three years ago, the latest funding round represents more than another AI startup attracting capital. Investors, policymakers and technology leaders are increasingly converging around a broader idea: India needs its own AI infrastructure, language models and applications rather than relying entirely on technologies developed elsewhere.

That belief sits at the heart of Sarvam’s story.

ALSO READ: Laptop demand, public sector buying drive India's PC market growth in Q1 Why sovereign AI has become a priority The concept of sovereign AI has gained momentum globally over the past two years. The idea is simple: countries should have the ability to develop, deploy and control critical AI technologies rather than depending entirely on foreign providers. Recent events have reinforced that argument. The US government recently ordered Anthropic to restrict access to its latest AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, for foreign nationals, citing national security concerns. As a result, access to those models was curtailed across several markets.

Speaking to Business Standard after the funding announcement, Sarvam co-founder Vivek Raghavan described the episode as a "wake-up call", arguing that countries and enterprises need greater control over the AI systems they depend on. For India, the challenge is particularly complex. Most leading AI models were originally developed for English-speaking markets. India, by contrast, has hundreds of languages and dialects, diverse cultural contexts and unique enterprise requirements. Models trained largely on Western datasets may not always perform optimally across Indian use cases. This gap is where Sarvam sees its opportunity. Founded in 2023 by AI researchers Pratyush Kumar and Vivek Raghavan, the company was created with the goal of building AI systems tailored to India's linguistic and technological needs.

From startup to national AI contender Sarvam's rise has closely mirrored India's broader AI ambitions. The company gained significant visibility at the India AI Impact Summit in February 2026, where it unveiled two indigenous large language models — a 30-billion-parameter model and a 105-billion-parameter model. The launch represented one of the strongest demonstrations yet of India's efforts to build advanced AI systems domestically. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with the company's Kaze AI smart glasses at the summit further brought Sarvam into the national spotlight and showcased technologies emerging from India's growing AI ecosystem. For many Indians, it was their first introduction to the company. Since then, Sarvam's profile has continued to grow.

The government's role in supporting Sarvam The Indian government has played an active role in supporting the country's AI ecosystem through the IndiaAI Mission, which has an outlay of more than Rs 10,000 crore. The programme aims to strengthen India's AI ecosystem through investments in computing infrastructure, datasets, talent development and indigenous model creation. One of the biggest barriers facing AI startups is access to compute — the specialised computing resources required to train and run advanced AI models. Training frontier AI systems requires large numbers of graphics processing units (GPUs) and substantial capital investment. To address this challenge, the government created a shared AI computing infrastructure under the IndiaAI Mission.

Sarvam became the first startup selected to build an indigenous foundation model under the initiative. According to a Moneycontrol report, the company secured access to 4,096 Nvidia H100 SXM GPUs through Yotta Data Services, resulting in subsidies worth nearly Rs 99 crore. According to the Press Information Bureau, the government has provided Sarvam with financial and compute support worth Rs 246.72 crore. This support has helped reduce one of the largest barriers to building advanced AI systems in India. The benefits extend beyond computing resources. Government backing also serves as validation that Sarvam's technology aligns with India's broader AI strategy, helping the company attract customers and investors.

ALSO READ: Satya Nadella says AI needs human direction to avoid running in circles Building products, not just models Sarvam's strategy extends beyond AI research. The company has been steadily building products aimed at solving practical problems for enterprises and consumers. Voice AI has emerged as a major focus area. In a country where millions of users are more comfortable speaking than typing, voice interfaces could become a key driver of AI adoption. Earlier this year, Sarvam partnered with Razorpay to develop voice-led commerce and payment experiences. It also teamed up with Swiggy to enable voice-based interactions for users.

The company is also investing heavily in document intelligence. Its optical character recognition (OCR) technology is designed to process documents across multiple Indian languages, helping organisations digitise and analyse large volumes of information. Following the money Building advanced AI systems is expensive. Training large models requires specialised chips, data centres, research talent and significant computing resources. As a result, access to capital has become a defining factor in the global AI race. Sarvam's first major funding milestone came in December 2023, when it raised around $41 million in a Series A round from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Peak XV Partners and Khosla Ventures.

According to ET Enterprise AI, the company was valued at around $110 million at the time. Its latest Series B round has now valued the company at $1.5 billion — more than 10 times its Series A valuation. According to TechCrunch, HCLTech accounts for $150 million of the $234 million raised so far. When asked how much of the capital would be allocated towards GPU procurement, Raghavan told Business Standard : "I would assume that anywhere between 30 per cent and 50 per cent of the funds will be used for GPU procurement. That is the nature of an AI company. We are moving very rapidly to secure capacity for what we want to do in the immediate future."

He added that Sarvam would continue to raise capital as larger opportunities emerge. There is also growing speculation that Nvidia could participate in a future funding tranche. According to ET Enterprise AI, Sarvam has been in discussions with Nvidia regarding the Series B round. Asked about those reports, Raghavan said: "I think you should wait for the second closing." Sarvam is targeting approximately $300 million for the full Series B round, suggesting an additional $66 million could be raised in future closings. ALSO READ: Why global technology firms are betting billions on India's data centres Why investors are betting on Sarvam The investment case for Sarvam extends beyond a single company.

Investors are effectively backing three broader trends: The rapid adoption of AI across industries India's growing demand for AI systems that understand local languages and contexts The emergence of sovereign AI as a strategic priority for governments and enterprises These trends help explain why investors are willing to commit hundreds of millions of dollars to a relatively young company. They are not simply funding another AI chatbot. They are investing in infrastructure, models and applications that could become part of India's long-term AI ecosystem. What comes next? Fresh capital gives Sarvam additional resources to pursue its ambitions, but the company's biggest challenges still lie ahead.

Global competitors including OpenAI, Google, Anthropic and Meta continue to invest billions of dollars into AI research and infrastructure. Competing in that environment requires continuous innovation, access to computing resources and a clear path to commercial adoption. The next phase for Sarvam will likely focus on scaling its models, expanding enterprise adoption and strengthening its position within India's AI ecosystem. Reflecting on the scale of global competition, Raghavan told Business Standard : "If you look at building something at the scale of those models, this kind of funding is extremely small. However, what we have established is that we are on a path to be able to do bigger things if those opportunities arise."