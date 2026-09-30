SatLeo Labs to put India's 1st commercial thermal eye in space on Thursday

Space-tech startup SatLeo Labs is all set to launch India's first dedicated commercial CubeSat-category thermal payload and the opening flight of the country's first full-stack commercial thermal intelligence platform on Thursday via Dhruva Space’s LEAP-2 aboard SpaceX's Transporter-18 mission on a Falcon 9.

This will be part of a constellation of 10-15 thermal imaging satellites that the company wants to launch by 2029. "It is India's first commercial private thermal payload,” said Urmil Bakhai, co-founder and chief strategy officer (CSO) of SatLeo Labs, adding that TAPAS-1 is a full-fledged payload mounted on a satellite platform rather than merely a component-level technology demonstration.

TAPAS-1 (Thermal Access Platform for Analytics & Solutions), developed by SatLeo Labs, is India's first dedicated commercial CubeSat-category thermal payload. Using thermal infrared (TIR) sensing, TAPAS-1 captures temperature information invisible to conventional optical imagery, enabling in-orbit demonstration and validation of SatLeo's thermal sensing technology, payload performance and data-processing capabilities. The mission marks a category-first for India in dedicated commercial thermal (LWIR) Earth observation. The mission lays the foundation for SatLeo's next-generation thermal intelligence platforms, with applications spanning climate monitoring, agriculture, urban heat mapping, disaster management and infrastructure monitoring, and represents a key step towards PYRO, SatLeo's flagship thermal constellation. SatLeo Labs describes its technology as a “thermometer for planet Earth”, aimed at measuring land surface temperatures at higher spatial resolution and frequency than currently available datasets.

The company plans to follow TAPAS-1 with TAPAS-2, which is already in the manufacturing stage and is expected to be launched by mid-2027. For TAPAS-2, the company is considering both Indian launch vehicles and private launch providers, depending on launch schedules and commercial considerations. TAPAS-1 will carry a long-wave infrared sensor. TAPAS-2 will add medium-wave infrared and optical sensing capabilities, creating a multi-sensor payload, he said. The company's PYRO mission will involve a 150-kg-class microsatellite carrying multiple sensing bands. He said SatLeo Labs has already received letters of intent (LOIs) worth about $52 million from seven to eight customers. The prospective customers include companies in India and abroad, including players from the Middle East, Australia and the US.