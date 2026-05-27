Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for June after price hike

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for June, marking the first batch of PS Plus titles revealed after the company increased PlayStation Plus subscription prices in India across all membership tiers earlier this month. The June lineup includes Grounded Fully Yoked Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. All three games will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers starting June 2 and can be downloaded at no additional cost until July 6.

Sony has also confirmed that EA Sports FC 26 will remain available through June 16.

Grounded Fully Yoked Edition (PS5, PS4) Grounded Fully Yoked Edition will be available for both PS5 and PS4 users. The survival co-op game places players in a backyard environment after they are mysteriously shrunk to the size of insects. The gameplay focuses on exploration, resource gathering, crafting, and base building while surviving against oversized creatures roaming the environment. Players can experience the game solo or in online co-op multiplayer with up to four participants. The title also includes a narrative component that gradually reveals the reason behind the characters’ transformation. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (PS5, PS4) Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will also be part of the June lineup for PS5 and PS4 players. The fighting game features characters from multiple Nickelodeon franchises, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Squidward, and Jimmy Neutron.

It brings combat mechanics, including special attacks referred to as “Supers.” Alongside online and local multiplayer modes, the game also includes a roguelike-inspired single-player campaign mode. ALSO READ: Amazon is working on next Fire OS update amidst push for Vega OS: Details Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PS5) Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will be available exclusively for PS5 subscribers. The cooperative action shooter is set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe and focuses on squad-based combat against large enemy hordes inside the city of Tertium. The game combines melee-focused combat with ranged gunplay, allowing players to switch between close-range and long-range weapons during combat encounters. It supports four-player co-op gameplay and has been developed by the studio behind the Vermintide series.

EA Sports FC 26 remains available Sony has also confirmed that EA Sports FC 26, which was part of the May PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup, will remain claimable until June 16 for PS5 and PS4 users. PlayStation Plus members will additionally receive an EA Sports FC 26 PlayStation Plus Icons Pack during the game’s availability period. Last date to claim May games Sony says PlayStation Plus subscribers have until June 2 to add Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Nine Sols from the May Monthly Games lineup to their libraries. Sony raises PlayStation Plus subscription prices In a related development, earlier last week, Sony revised PlayStation Plus pricing in India across all subscription tiers, increasing the cost of the gaming service for users. The base PS Plus Essential membership, which previously started at Rs 499 for a monthly plan, is now priced at Rs 649.