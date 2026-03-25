Spotify's SongDNA feature will show who's behind your favourite songs

Spotify has introduced a new feature called SongDNA in beta for users in India. The feature is designed to help listeners understand how a song comes together by showing the people, influences, and connections behind it. According to the company, the feature aims to make music discovery more interactive while giving more visibility to creators involved in a track. SongDNA is rolling out in beta to Spotify Premium users, including Premium Lite, Standard, and Platinum plans, starting March 24.

What is SongDNA?

According to the company, SongDNA is a new experience built into the Now Playing screen on the Spotify app . It allows users to explore details such as songwriters, producers, and collaborators behind a track. Users can also see if a song includes samples, interpolations, or has inspired cover versions. The feature works through a card that appears while listening to supported tracks. By tapping on it, listeners can dive deeper into the creative background of a song.

ALSO READ: Redmi announces Note 15 Special Edition launch on April 2: What to expect Spotify SongDNA: How it works According to the company, users need to open the Now Playing screen while listening to a song on the Spotify mobile app. From there, they can scroll down to find the SongDNA card. Once opened, it shows contributors, related works, and creative links connected to the track. Users can tap on any name or element to explore more music and connections. Spotify said that it creates a chain of discovery, where users can move from one artist or collaborator to another, exploring how different songs and creators are linked. According to Spotify, the feature is meant to highlight the wider creative community behind music, including songwriters, producers, and engineers.