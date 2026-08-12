Spotify to add 'AI Persona' badges on AI-generated artist profiles from Sep

Spotify said on Tuesday it would begin adding "AI Persona" ​badges to some profiles from mid-September to give listeners more transparency about whether the artist behind the music was a real person.

Listeners have expressed concerns about artist profiles ‌that appear human but instead ​represent AI-generated personas, ​the media streaming platform said.

Spotify will display the ​badge on banners and About sections in artist profiles, as well as in Search and on track rows across playlists.

Starting Tuesday, artists can ​disclose that their profile represents an AI Persona ‌through Spotify for Artists.

Spotify will also review ​profiles whose public identity appears to represent photorealistic AI-generated imagery.