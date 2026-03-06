Tech Wrap Mar 6: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion launched, GPT-5.4, Pixel 10a

Motorola has launched the Edge 70 Fusion smartphone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, the smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion sports a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Motorola also offers built-in support for multiple AI chatbots, such as Copilot, Perplexity and Google Gemini, allowing users to choose between different AI assistants for various tasks.

OpenAI has announced the rollout of GPT-5.4, its latest artificial intelligence model, across ChatGPT, its developer API and Codex. According to the company, the model combines improvements in reasoning, coding and agent-driven workflows to handle complex professional tasks more effectively. Within ChatGPT, the model will appear as GPT-5.4 Thinking, replacing GPT-5.2 Thinking for paid users.

Google Pixel 10a goes on sale in India: Price, availability, unboxing Samsung kicks off early deliveries of Galaxy S26 series: Pre-order offers Samsung has begun early deliveries for the Galaxy S26 series smartphone to customers who pre-booked the device. The company had announced that those who booked their devices in advance would be eligible to receive their units before the official sale begins. Meanwhile, pre-orders for the Galaxy S26 series are now open, with Samsung offering several limited-time benefits including a free storage upgrade, no-interest EMI options, and more. The pre-order window closes on March 10, ahead of general availability from March 11 onwards. Google Pixel 10a is now available in India. The recently launched smartphone and the latest entry into Pixel’s A series smartphones is powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip and a 5,100mAh battery. The Pixel 10a can be purchased at Rs 49,999 in four colour variants, namely – Lavender, Berry, Fog and Obsidian.

Following macOS release, OpenAI launches Codex app for Windows: What's new OpenAI has released the Codex app for Windows, bringing a desktop interface designed to help Windows users and developers manage multiple AI agents at once. The app is designed to help developers build, review and ship software using AI agents powered by OpenAI’s coding models. According to the company, the Codex app acts as a command centre where developers can manage AI agents and coding tasks. The release builds on Codex’s existing availability through the Command Line Interface (CLI), IDE extensions and cloud-based tools. Last month, OpenAI also launched the Codex desktop app for macOS.

Next-gen Xbox will run Xbox and PC games, Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms Amazon rolls out redesigned Fire TV app, new TV interface: Check details Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma has confirmed that the next-generation Xbox console will be able to run both Xbox and PC games. In a post on X, Sharma wrote that Project Helix, the official codename for the next-gen Xbox, will lead in performance and will play both Xbox and PC games. Microsoft had earlier indicated that the next Xbox would be some kind of hybrid of a console and PC, and this confirmation from Sharma falls in line with it.

Amazon has reportedly rolled out a redesigned version of the Amazon Fire TV mobile app, introducing a refreshed interface aimed at making it easier for users to discover and control streaming content from their smartphones. According to a report by TechCrunch, the update has begun reaching users and brings features such as watchlist management and expanded browsing across streaming catalogues. Apple Music adds AI transparency tags to highlight AI-made content Apple Music is reportedly introducing a new system for improving transparency around artificial intelligence (AI) in music. According to a report by Music Business Worldwide, the platform has launched “Transparency Tags,” which allow record labels and music distributors to indicate when AI has been used in parts of a song, artwork or music video. As reported, the announcement was shared with industry partners through a newsletter on March 4. The framework is intended to help track how AI is being used in music production and related creative work.

OnePlus 15T may get 7,500mAh battery, faster charging: Expected specs OnePlus has reportedly confirmed that it is going to launch the OnePlus 15T with a 7,500mAh battery in China. According to a report from Android Authority, the confirmation came through a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, where OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis shared several key specifications about the upcoming device. In the post, the executive reportedly referred to the phone as the “Small-Screen King” and revealed that it will include a 7,500mAh “Glacier Battery.” Apple releases second version of iOS 26.4 dev beta 3 for iPhones

Apple has reportedly released a second build of iOS 26.4 beta 3 for developers, three days after rolling out the first version. According to a report by 9To5Mac, it is not yet clear what changes the new build addresses, but the update is currently available as an over-the-air download. The report noted that the new release carries the build number 23E5223k, replacing the earlier 23E5223f build. It is likely that Apple may have included fixes for issues or bugs reported by users in the earlier version. Future AI models may lie to appear safe in tests, OpenAI study warns

Artificial intelligence systems may eventually learn to conceal or reshape their internal reasoning when they know they are being monitored, potentially allowing them to pass safety evaluations while behaving in unintended ways. Researchers studying how AI models generate and control their reasoning steps say this scenario could lead to situations where systems appear aligned with user goals even when they are not. Amazon Electronics Premier League sale: Check offers on phones, TVs, more Amazon India has announced the return of its Electronics Premier League (EPL) sale, a promotional event focused on consumer electronics, starting March 6. The company has said that the sale will feature up to 65 per cent off on products across categories such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances and audio products. The sale period ends March 12.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion review: Built for scrolling, streaming, daily use The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion focuses on delivering a simple and comfortable smartphone experience rather than trying to stand out with dramatic changes. In everyday use, it handles common tasks such as social media browsing and video streaming with ease, while the display remains one of its strongest features for watching content. Motorola’s clean Android interface also keeps the experience uncluttered compared with many other Android phones. While the design feels familiar and the cameras are dependable for everyday photography, the selfie camera leaves some room for improvement. Overall, the phone works well for users who prefer a clean software experience, a good display and a device that performs reliably without unnecessary complexity.

Nothing Phone 4a review: Built different, but carries quirks from the past The Nothing Phone 4a builds on the core philosophy of the “a” series by refining the overall experience rather than introducing major changes. It retains Nothing’s distinctive design while offering a more mature look, smooth display, reliable everyday performance and a clean Nothing OS interface. New additions such as Essential apps introduce experimental software features, though their full potential will likely emerge as the ecosystem grows. While the cameras, particularly the ultra-wide sensor, could improve and the device is not designed for heavy gaming, the Phone 4a succeeds in delivering a balanced, personality-driven smartphone experience. For users seeking something different from typical mid-range phones without paying flagship prices, it stands out as the most complete version of the series so far.

NPCI signals identity reboot: Looks to build brand recall beyond platforms The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the organisation that runs India’s key digital payment rails, is planning a major branding exercise as it seeks to reposition itself as a technology-led infrastructure provider and strengthen its profile in India and overseas. Anthropic to fight Pentagon in court over supply chain risk label Anthropic PBC vowed to legally contest a Pentagon decision to declare the company a threat to the US supply chain under an authority normally reserved for foreign adversaries, escalating a showdown with the Trump administration over artificial intelligence safeguards.

Meta to allow AI bot rivals on WhatsApp in bid to stave off EU action Artificial intelligence rivals will be allowed on WhatsApp for a year, Meta Platforms said, aiming to head off a possible temporary order from EU antitrust regulators after complaints from competitors shut out of the messaging service. Pentagon bars contractors from using Anthropic in work for US military The Pentagon slapped a formal supply-chain risk designation on artificial intelligence lab Anthropic on Thursday, limiting use of a technology that a source said was being used for military operations in Iran. The "supply-chain risk" label, confirmed in a statement by Anthropic, is effective immediately and bars government contractors from using Anthropic's technology in their work for the U.S. military.