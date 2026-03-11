Tech Wrap March 11: Xiaomi 17 series, Sonos speakers, Gemini in Chrome

The Xiaomi 17 series debuted in India on March 11. The company’s latest flagship lineup, which includes the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra comes with a Leica-powered camera system featuring a 200MP telephoto sensor and a 1-inch primary sensor, while the Xiaomi 17 is equipped with a triple 50MP Leica camera setup. The Ultra variant includes a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging, whereas the base model packs a 6,330mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.

Sonos unveils Play, Era 100 SL speakers for multi-room audio Sonos has introduced two new speakers — Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL — expanding its range of wireless speakers in India. The company said these new models are designed to function within the wider Sonos ecosystem, enabling users to place speakers across different rooms and create a multi-room audio setup. While Sonos has confirmed that the speakers will be launched in India, the company has not yet revealed their pricing or the official launch schedule. Google adds Gemini AI assistant to Chrome for Indian users

Google is bringing Gemini-powered AI capabilities to the Chrome browser for users in India. The update integrates the Gemini 3.1 model directly into Chrome, enabling users to interact with the Gemini AI assistant while browsing the web. With these tools, users can summarise lengthy webpages, compare information across several tabs, draft emails via Gmail, and even edit images without leaving the browser. ChatGPT to add interactive visuals while explaining math, science concepts Samsung Galaxy S26 series goes on sale: Check price, offers, specs, more OpenAI has rolled out a new update to ChatGPT aimed at helping users understand math and science topics in a more interactive way. According to OpenAI’s blog, the feature introduces dynamic visual explanations that allow users to observe how formulas, variables, and equations change in real time. The company said that the new learning experience, covering more than 70 core topics, is being rolled out globally to all logged-in ChatGPT users across plans. The company said the update aims to help students grasp complex concepts more effectively instead of simply memorising formulas.

Apple MacBook Neo, iPhone 17e and more go on sale in India The Samsung Galaxy S26 series has gone on sale and is now available for purchase in India. The South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 lineup — consisting of the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra — alongside the Galaxy Buds 4 series on February 26. The Galaxy S26 lineup debuted at a starting price of Rs 87,999 and introduces a new Privacy Display feature, additional Galaxy AI capabilities such as Now Nudge, and an updated camera module design. Apple’s MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, iPhone 17e, and iPad Air — along with other products unveiled by the company last week — are now available for purchase in India. These devices had been open for pre-orders since March 4 and are now going on sale through the Apple Store online, Apple retail outlets, as well as select e-commerce platforms and retail stores. Apple is also offering introductory deals on the new products, including bank cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on select MacBook purchases and up to Rs 4,000 cashback on the new iPad Air. The company is also providing no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options for buyers.

Google expands Gemini in Workspace with new productivity features Google has announced additional Gemini capabilities for its Workspace applications, including Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. According to the company, Gemini can now retrieve relevant information from a user’s files, emails, and the web to create drafts, organise spreadsheets, develop presentations, and answer questions about stored documents. The update is expected to make it easier for users to begin projects and manage information more efficiently with AI assistance. These features are rolling out in beta starting today for Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers. Amazon launches 'Health AI' to answer medical queries, manage records

Amazon has launched a new AI-powered health assistant called Health AI on its website and mobile app. According to the company, the tool is designed to help users ask health-related questions, review medical records, manage prescription renewals, and connect with healthcare providers. The company said the assistant can also book appointments and provide guidance based on a user’s health information if they grant access to their records. The feature is currently limited to the US, with a broader rollout expected in the coming weeks. Instagram down: Multiple users report problems accessing app, loading feed Instagram is reportedly facing a global outage, with several users reporting problems while accessing the Meta-owned social media platform. According to Downdetector, an outage-tracking platform owned by Ookla that provides real-time updates on service disruptions, more than 1,300 Instagram users in India reported issues related to the platform at around 12 PM on March 11.

Some Samsung Galaxy S26 users see Play Protect certification error: Report AI driving 'largest infra buildout', needs trillions in investment: Huang Artificial Intelligence is sparking the "largest infrastructure buildout in human history," requiring trillions of dollars in investment and creating massive demand for skilled blue-collar labour, Nvidia Founder and CEO Jensen Huang has said. In a recent blog post, Huang argued AI has evolved past being a simple application or a single model, and must now be viewed as essential infrastructure akin to electricity and the internet. Some early buyers of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series are reportedly encountering an unusual software issue. According to a report by 9to5Google, citing posts on Reddit, a few users have reported that their Samsung Galaxy S26 series devices are showing a notification indicating that the smartphone is not certified by Google Play Protect.

Sachin Katti: The former academic behind OpenAI's trn-dollar AI buildout For months, OpenAI’s Sam Altman has been talking up plans to spend trillions of dollars on an unprecedented buildout of data centers stocked with advanced chips to power AI. The task of turning that ambition into a reality now falls in part on Sachin Katti, a recent hire at OpenAI who spent much of his career in academia and likes to say he didn’t have a real job until he started working at Intel Corp. more than four years ago. Anthropic tells judge billions of dollars at stake if US shuns AI tool

Anthropic PBC told a judge it could lose as much as billions of dollars in revenue this year and urged quick action on its request to block the Trump administration’s declaration of the company as a US supply-chain risk after a blowup with the Pentagon over artificial intelligence safety issues. Meta to acquire Moltbook, the viral social media network for AI agents 1xArrow Icon Meta said on Wednesday it is acquiring Moltbook, a social network built exclusively for artificial intelligence agents to make posts and interact with each other. A takeover of the AI experiment by the parent company of Facebook and Instagram comes weeks after Moltbook attracted viral attention as an unusual Reddit-like hub for AI systems trading gossip.