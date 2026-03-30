Tech Wrap March 30: OPPO Find X9 Ultra, WhatsApp on CarPlay, Blaupunkt

OPPO has announced that its upcoming OPPO Find X9 Ultra will boast a 50MP 10x optical telephoto camera. In a recent post on X, OPPO Chief Product Officer Pete Lau outlined the working of the smartphone’s imaging system. As per Lau, the new telephoto camera setup will help in preserving more detail in the image and improve long-distance photography. As per Lau, the 10x optical zoom on the Ultra model will offer the same clarity that the Find X9 Pro gets when paired with a teleconverter, which is sold as an additional accessory.

WhatsApp is testing a dedicated CarPlay experience for iPhone users WhatsApp is reportedly working on a native CarPlay app for iPhone users to make messaging and calling more accessible while driving. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently being tested with iOS beta users and brings a proper app interface to CarPlay. Instead of relying only on Siri for voice-based interactions, users can now view recent chats, choose contacts, and initiate messages or calls directly from their car’s display. The update is expected to offer a more structured and controlled experience, while still keeping safety in mind by limiting full chat access.

Blaupunkt launches Rock & Roll Ibiza party speaker in India: Price, details Blaupunkt has launched a new party speaker in India, the Rock & Roll Ibiza, with a built-in recording feature. According to the company, the speaker is designed for karaoke and live sessions, allowing users to record performances directly onto a USB drive. It also comes with 180W RMS output, dual 8-inch woofers, and a bundled wireless microphone, positioning it as an all-in-one portable audio system for indoor and outdoor use. OnePlus India shifts to online-first model, to exit offline retail OnePlus India is reportedly moving toward an online-first sales strategy while scaling back its offline retail presence, even as it expands its after-sales service network by leveraging parent company Oppo’s infrastructure. According to a Moneycontrol report, the company has initiated a strategic shift that could see most of its offline sales channels phased out in the coming weeks.

YouTube adds limited Android Auto support for background play YouTube is reportedly rolling out support for Android Auto, bringing basic playback controls for users who listen to content while driving. According to a report by 9To5Google, the update allows users to manage background audio directly from their car’s interface. However, it does not bring a full YouTube app experience to car screens. Meta is reportedly working on Ray-Ban smart glasses for prescription users Meta is reportedly planning to expand its Ray-Ban smart glasses lineup with a focus on users who wear prescription lenses. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing Bloomberg, the company is preparing to launch two new smart glasses designed specifically for vision correction needs. The report said these upcoming models will feature “rectangular and rounded styles” and are being developed with prescription users in mind, rather than adapting existing designs.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display reduces peak brightness Samsung has confirmed to TechRadar that the Galaxy S26 Ultra features slightly lower brightness when compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The South Korean consumer electronics maker indicated that this trade-off in brightness is linked to the new Privacy Display, which prevents people from looking at your screen from a side angle. Apple flags security risks on iPhones running older iOS versions Apple is reportedly sending urgent security notifications to iPhone users running older versions of iOS, warning them about ongoing cyber threats. According to a report by MacRumors, these alerts are appearing as a “Critical Software” notification within the Settings app. The notification warns that Apple “is aware of attacks targeting out-of-date iOS software, including the version on your iPhone,” and advises users to install the latest update.

DoT may push SIM binding deadline for WhatsApp, Telegram and more The government is reportedly planning to extend the deadline for messaging platforms to comply with SIM binding rules after companies failed to meet earlier timelines and raised technical concerns. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is now considering a phased rollout, with compliance expected by December-end. The move comes as platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram flagged challenges related to testing, operating system limitations, and user experience while implementing the directive. Bethesda to shut down servers for The Elder Scrolls Blades on June 30

Bethesda has reportedly confirmed that it will shut down servers for The Elder Scrolls: Blades on June 30, effectively bringing an end to the free-to-play mobile title. According to a report by Engadget, citing an in-game screenshot shared on Reddit, the game will be permanently shut down on the aforementioned date. What solidified this news was the fact that the game has already been delisted from both the App Store and Google Play Store. Android 17 beta 3 update released: Screen rec toolbar, app labels, more Google recently rolled out Android 17 beta 3 to eligible Pixel phones. This beta update brings several changes and improvements, including bubbles for several apps, a redesigned screen recording toolbar, hidden home screen app labels, and more. The Android 17 beta 3 update is now available for download.